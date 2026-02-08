FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump orders to prioritise US weapon sales to countries with higher defence spending, what does it mean for India?

T20 World Cup 2026: India to play against Pakistan on February 15? PCB’s big U-turn

Who are Jaspreet Singh, Kamal Kishor Yadav? Two senior IAS officers suspended by Punjab government, here’s why

Who is Shubham Ranjane? Know about Indian connection of US cricketer

Did Asim Munir call India-Pakistan clashes Ghazwa-e-Hind? What does it mean?

India–US Trade Deal: Farmers’ Unions call for nationwide protests on February 12

Who is Will Lewis? The Washington Post CEO resigns days after sweeping layoffs; Who will succeed him?

Volodymyr Zelensky issues statement on US President stance in Ukraine-Russia talks, says ‘US wants peace deal by June’

Russia stabbing attack: Attacker suspected to be 15-year-old teen; admitted to hospital, what is the condition of 4 Indians injured?

Gold, silver prices today, February 8, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ghooskhor Pandat row: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav calls it 'BJP conspiracy', says PM Modi's party 'stages drama of fake action'

Ghooskhor Pandat row: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav calls it 'BJP conspiracy'

Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance here

Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance

Russia stabbing attack: Attacker suspected to be 15-year-old teen; admitted to hospital, what is the condition of 4 Indians injured?

Russia stabbing attack: Attacker suspected to be 15-year-old teen

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance here

Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance

Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know

Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know

Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses

Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses

HomeWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump orders to prioritise US weapon sales to countries with higher defence spending, what does it mean for India?

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order for overseas arms sales, directing the United States government to prioritise weapons sales and transfers to countries that have invested in their own defence and contribute to the US' economic security. Trump described it as "America First Arms Transfer Strategy.”

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 08, 2026, 11:29 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Donald Trump orders to prioritise US weapon sales to countries with higher defence spending, what does it mean for India?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order for overseas arms sales, directing the United States government to prioritise weapons sales and transfers to countries that have invested in their own defence and contribute to the US' economic security. Trump described it as "America First Arms Transfer Strategy.”

“The United States will prioritize arms sales and transfers to partners that have invested in their own self-defence and capabilities, have a critical role or geography in United States plans and operations, or contribute to our economic security," the document said.

It also said that the strategy seeks to strengthen the US defence industrial base to ensure that it has the capacity to support the U.S. military and its allies and partners.

Framework of arms exports to countries

The executive order was an attempt to lay out a new framework for arms exports. It stresses that American-made military equipment should be used more deliberately as a tool of foreign policy and with the intent to strengthen domestic industrial capacity.

“American-manufactured military equipment is the best in the world, resulting in American dominance across international defence exports," the order said.

"It is critical that the United States fully use this comparative advantage in arms transfers as both a tool of foreign policy and a tool to expand domestic production and transfer."

About this executive order

The order states that the strategy is meant to ensure that arms sales "prioritise American interests by using foreign purchases and capital to build American production and capacity". It adds that this approach will help US advance "a technologically superior, ready, and resilient national security industrial enterprise".

Under the new policy, the United States will "intentionally use arms transfers as a tool of American foreign policy" while also expanding "strategically relevant industrial production capacity in the United States".

A key provision of the order says that the US will give preference to partners that shoulder more of their own defence burden. It states that, consistent with a previous executive order, "the United States will prioritize arms sales and transfers to partners that have invested in their own self-defence and capabilities, have a critical role or geography in United States plans and operations, or contribute to our economic security."

The order also links arms exports to strengthening the US defence industrial base. It says, "The United States will use foreign purchases and capital to support domestic reindustrialisation, expand production capacity, and improve the resilience of the United States defence industrial base."

It further notes that arms sales should not add pressure to existing supply chains or affect US military readiness. According to the order, arms transfers will support acquisition and sustainment efforts, including by building critical supply chain resilience and avoiding adding to backlogs on priority components and end-items that impact the United States or ally and partners' readiness.

The executive order assigns multiple responsibilities to senior cabinet officials. Within 120 days, the Secretary of War, in coordination with the Secretaries of State and Commerce, is required to submit a sales catalogue of "prioritised platforms and systems that the United States shall encourage our allies and partners to acquire". The catalogue will be based on criteria laid out in the new strategy.

At the same time, the administration has directed departments to identify Foreign Military Sales and Direct Commercial Sales opportunities that align with the strategy and help grow the US defence industrial base.

The order also focuses on reducing inefficiencies in arms transfers. It calls for clearer criteria on end-use monitoring and a review of third-party transfer processes. According to the order, these steps are intended to "improve information sharing and efficiencies to ensure allies and partners are complying with United States requirements and to reduce risk of diversion."

India-US trade deal framework 

As the new American weapons export reform takes effect, it is worth noting that a prior statement on the proposed US- India trade deal highlighted a framework for an interim agreement between the two countries, in which India has "intended" to purchase USD 500 billion worth of US aircraft and aircraft parts. The parts include power plants for India's homegrown Tejas programme.

(ANI Inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump orders to prioritise US weapon sales to countries with higher defence spending, what does it mean for India?
Trump orders sales of US weapon to countries with higher defence spending
T20 World Cup 2026: India to play against Pakistan on February 15? PCB’s big U-turn
T20 World Cup 2026: India to play against Pakistan on February 15? PCB’s big U-t
Who are Jaspreet Singh, Kamal Kishor Yadav? Two senior IAS officers suspended by Punjab government, here’s why
Who are Jaspreet Singh, Kamal Kishor Yadav? Two senior IAS officers suspended
Who is Shubham Ranjane? Know about Indian connection of US cricketer
Who is Shubham Ranjane? Know about Indian connection of US cricketer
Did Asim Munir call India-Pakistan clashes Ghazwa-e-Hind? What does it mean?
Did Asim Munir call India-Pakistan clashes Ghazwa-e-Hind? What does it mean?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance here
Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance
Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know
Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know
Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses
Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh? Cannibalism, cream cheese 'babies' mentioned several times, what's the truth
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh?
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, extramarital claims; know his response
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement