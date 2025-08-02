Twitter
WORLD

Donald Trump orders nuclear submarines to 'appropriate regions' after remarks by former Russian President Medvedev

Earlier on Friday, US President Donald Trump issued a warning to former Russian President and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, asking him to 'watch his words,' after the latter criticised Trump's foreign policy, The Hill reported.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 06:48 AM IST

Donald Trump orders nuclear submarines to 'appropriate regions' after remarks by former Russian President Medvedev

US President Donald Trump said on Friday (US local time) that he has ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in 'appropriate regions' in response to statements made by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

He said in a post on X, "Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that. Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"
According to a report by France 24, the US President did not say whether he meant nuclear-powered or nuclear-armed submarines. He also did not elaborate on the locations.

According to France 24, Trump did not specifically refer to what Medvedev had said.

Earlier on Friday, US President Donald Trump issued a warning to former Russian President and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, asking him to "watch his words," after the latter criticised Trump's foreign policy, The Hill reported.

On Friday (local time), Trump also spoke about the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He shared figures on the number of Russian and Ukrainian soldiers who have lost their lives since the beginning of 2025. Calling the conflict "Biden's War", Trump wrote on Truth Social that he is seeing if he can stop it.

"I have just been informed that almost 20,000 Russian soldiers died this month in the ridiculous War with Ukraine. Russia has lost 112,500 soldiers since the beginning of the year. That is a lot of unnecessary DEATH! Ukraine, however, has also suffered greatly. They have lost approximately 8,000 soldiers since January 1, 2025, and that number does not include their missing. Ukraine has also lost civilians, but in smaller numbers, as Russian rockets crash into Kyiv and other Ukrainian locales. This is a War that should have never happened -- This is Biden's War, not "TRUMP's." I'm just here to see if I can stop it!", the US President wrote on Truth Social.

Since returning to the office in January, Trump and his administration have pushed for an end to the more than three-year war between Russia and Ukraine, without much success. At times, the president has aired frustration with both sides over the lack of progress on a ceasefire agreement, despite several rounds of peace talks. 

(ANI)

