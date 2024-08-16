Donald Trump or Joe Biden: Which US President created more jobs?

While job creation and unemployment rates improved more under Biden's presidency than Trump's, Trump excelled in wage growth and spending power.

The labor market, a crucial topic ahead of presidential elections, has performed notably better in terms of total job creation and the unemployment rate during Joe Biden’s presidency compared to Donald Trump’s tenure. However, this isn't the full story as Trump has a major advantage in another key area. According to a recent report by Forbes, the key aspects of the Donald Trump and Joe Biden's tenure have been highlighted.

At a high level, Biden significantly outperformed Trump. During Biden’s first 42 months in office, the U.S. added 15.8 million jobs, while under Trump, there was a contraction of 2.7 million jobs according to total nonfarm payrolls, the most commonly cited measure of total employment covering most American workers.

Similarly, the unemployment rate saw different trends under each president. During Trump's presidency, the unemployment rate rose by 1.7 percentage points from 4.7% to 6.4%. Conversely, under Biden, it declined by 2.1 percentage points to the latest reading of 4.3%.

However, these gross data figures provide an incomplete picture of the labor market’s strength under both presidents, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted the global economy starting in 2020. The pandemic caused U.S. unemployment to briefly spike to a record 14.8% in April 2020 after a significant contraction of 22 million workers from February 2020 to April 2020. This significantly skewed Trump's numbers negatively while benefiting Biden’s numbers as the labor market returned to normalcy after the unprecedented shock.

In fact, the first three-quarters of Trump’s presidency saw a remarkably strong job market. From January 2017 to February 2020, nonfarm payrolls grew by about seven million, and unemployment declined from 4.7% to 3.5%, which was the lowest mark since 1969, later surpassed by the 3.4% seen in January and April 2023.

Wage Growth Comparison

Wage growth has been slightly higher under Biden, with average hourly earnings increasing by 17% so far compared to 15% during Trump’s presidency. However, the wage growth during Trump’s tenure was more impactful for Americans as it outpaced inflation more strongly. The consumer price index rose by 8% from January 2017 to January 2021, compared to a 19% increase from January 2021 to July 2024. Americans saved an average of 8.7% of their monthly paychecks under Trump compared to 5.9% under Biden, based on the Bureau of Economic Analysis’ monthly personal savings rate metric.

This stronger spending power is perhaps Trump’s best achievement in managing the world’s largest economy, reflected in polling where only 19% of Americans feel they are better off financially since Biden took office, while 50% believe they are worse off. Although the Biden economy benefited at a high level from inheriting a weak labor market, it faced challenges from a global inflation crisis partially due to factors beyond Washington’s control, like COVID-19 related supply chain delays.

Despite these challenges, the U.S. economy has shown remarkable strength under both presidents. Gross domestic product (GDP), which measures the total value of all goods and services produced in the U.S., has increased by 50% from 2015 to 2023. Under both presidents, the unemployment rate has been lower than during Barack Obama’s 2008-2016 presidency, which was affected by the financial crisis, except for the 2020-2021 pandemic period.

