Donald Trump now claims to have mediated 11 global conflicts; India-Pakistan among them

US President Donald Trump on Friday, i.e., September 19, claimed to have stopped 11 international conflicts, including the one between India and Pakistan in May this year. Trump shared an 'X' post by Congressman Byron Donalds, who listed 11 international conflicts, claiming they were mediated by the US President.

The 11 international conflicts shared by Congressman Byron Donalds include Armenia-Azerbaijan, Cambodia-Thailand, Congo-Rwanda, Egypt-Ethiopia, Serbia-Kosovo, and India-Pakistan. Moreover, the list also included five other conflicts between Israel and Middle Eastern countries and African nations, including Iran, Morocco, Sudan, the UAE, and Bahrain.

'Succeeded with India, Pakistan'

President Trump's latest remarks follow his latest claim of having mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Speaking at the joint briefing with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during his state visit to UK, the US President claimed his "biggest disappointment" had been that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had "let him down" over the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

However, the US President claimed to have "succeeded with India and Pakistan". "We did seven, and most of them were not thought to be settleable. We did India, we did Pakistan, that's two nuclear countries, and that was purely for trade. You wanna trade with us, you have to get along, and they were going hot and heavy," Donald Trump said.

