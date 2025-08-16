Donald Trump not well? US President struggles to walk straight on red carpet rolled out for Russian President Putin, internet says, 'zig-zagging...', WATCH

US President Donald Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, August 15. The Alaska meeting was a high-stake meet between two powerful leaders with the world watching. But, it was Trump struggling to walk straight on a red carpet that grabbed all the attention. How did internet reacted?

US President Donald Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, August 15. The Alaska meeting was a high-stake meet between two powerful leaders with the world watching. But, it was Trump struggling to walk straight on a red carpet that grabbed all the attention. Donald Trump, 79, was seen staggering and moving left to right in a widely circulated video, raising serious health concerns.

Internet on Donald Trump's staggering

In many videos on social media, Trump is seen struggling to walk in a straight line as he went to greet his guest, Russian President Vladimir Putin. One user said, 'Trump can't even walk straight.'

Another said, 'Trump couldn’t even walk in a straight line to greet Putin; stumbling like a man who just met gravity for the first time. World stage, red carpet, and he’s out here looking like a malfunctioning Roomba.'

Third said, 'Trump looks drunk... can't walk in a straight line. Is zig-zagging all over the place.'

Fourth said, 'very strange that donald trump cannot walk in a straight line. he was clearly struggling to walk, teetering back and forth as if his equilibrium is off.'

Lastly, one user said, if it was Joe Biden walking like this, it would have got more attention. 'If Biden did this, Jake Tapper would have written 64 books on it, FOX would have done a 72 Episode documentary, and Rob Reiner would have done a movie on it,” wrote on X.

Trump diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency

White House in July confirmed that Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, that occurs in veins in legs, as they fails to return blood efficiently to heart. Symptoms of this condition are swelling, skin changes and bloated ankles. As per physician, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs. Following this he underwent t a comprehensive examination including diagnostic vascular studies, bilateral lower extremity venous doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency.

