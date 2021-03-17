Headlines

Donald Trump 'not a fan' of Meghan Markle but hopes she will run for US president in 2024

Donald Trump said that he is 'not a fan' of the Duchess of Sussex but hopes she will run for US president in 2024 so he could run against her.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 17, 2021, 07:31 PM IST

Former US President Donald Trump, in an exclusive interview with Fox News on Tuesday, told that if the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle runs for US president in 2024, he would have all the more strong reasons to run in the next election. He was replying to a question on reports that Meghan had met with 'Democratic operatives' about a possible 2024 bid.

The Daily Mail had cited an unnamed UK politician over the weekend who claimed that Meghan Markle was meeting with Democratic operatives to explore a potential bid for president in 2024.

Speaking with host Maria Bartiromo, Donald Trump said that he is 'not a fan' of the Duchess of Sussex but hopes she will run for US president in 2024 so he could run against her. Known for his bold statements, Donald Trump in his interview said that he did not like the way the Duchess had spoken of the Royal family and the Queen, whom he called a 'tremendous person'.

"I hope that happens because if that happened, I think I would have an even stronger feeling toward running. I am not a fan of Meghan," Trump was quoted as saying.

"I happen to think, I know the Queen, as you know. I have met with the Queen and I think the Queen is a tremendous person, and I am not a fan of Meghan," he added.

However, Trump remained non-committal, about seeking to recapture the presidency following his one term in office.

"Based on every poll, they want me to run again," he said. "But we're going to take a look and we'll see," suggesting he would wait until after certain Senate races.

During his interview, Trump also talked about his list of achievements as the President of the United States of America, not forgetting to portray Joe Biden as a 'weak' president.

