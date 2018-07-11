Donald Trump nominates US envoy to Pakistan to top diplomatic position

Headlines

BB OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia breaks down after being tagged 'zero', Pooja Bhatt slams contestants' 'insensitive' behaviour

Manipur violence: Mentally ill women caught in crossfire of tribe wars? Brutal murder sparks fresh terror

World Emoji Day 2023: The real meaning of these emojis might shock you

IPS at 21, IAS at 22: Meet Divya Tanwar who cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching

Delhi weather update: Light showers likely in capital today, Yamuna water level drops to 205.52 metres

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BB OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia breaks down after being tagged 'zero', Pooja Bhatt slams contestants' 'insensitive' behaviour

Manipur violence: Mentally ill women caught in crossfire of tribe wars? Brutal murder sparks fresh terror

World Emoji Day 2023: The real meaning of these emojis might shock you

10 times Katrina Kaif inspired us with motivational messages

This 'adult star' has also excelled as a tennis player, did wonders at the age of 15

Weight loss diet: 8 high-protein breakfast options

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

DNA | Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi in San Francisco

From Millet cakes to desert, A look at menu for PM Modi's US State Dinner

PM Modi To Embark On 3-Nation Tour Today, Virat Kohli mauls SRH with sixth IPL hundred & more | DNA News Wrap, May 19

BB OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia breaks down after being tagged 'zero', Pooja Bhatt slams contestants' 'insensitive' behaviour

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

HomeWorld

World

Donald Trump nominates US envoy to Pakistan to top diplomatic position

The Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs is the third ranking position in the Department of State after the Secretary of State and the Deputy Secretary.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2018, 12:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

US President Donald Trump nominated on Wednesday career foreign service officer David Hale, currently the US Ambassador to Pakistan, as the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs.

The Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs is the third ranking position in the Department of State after the Secretary of State and the Deputy Secretary.

It is also the highest-ranking member of the foreign service.

If confirmed by the United States Senate, Hale would replace Thomas A Shannon who retired on June 4.

At present the US Ambassador to Pakistan since 2015, Hale supports normalisation of relationship between India and Pakistan.

He previously served as the United States Ambassador to Lebanon from 2013 to 2015 and as the US Envoy to Jordan from 2005 to 2008.

In Washington, he had served as the Special Envoy and Deputy Special Envoy for Middle East Peace from 2009 to 2013 and as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs from 2008 to 2009.

From 2001 to 2003, Hale was Director for Israel-Palestinian Affairs. He was Executive Assistant to the Secretary of State from 1997 and 1998.

Hale received a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service. He is the recipient of numerous senior State Department awards, including the Distinguished Service Award and the Presidential Rank Award of Meritorious Service.

As US Ambassador to Pakistan, Hale has been a great advocate of consistent engagement with Islamabad and supports normalisation of relationship between India and Pakistan.

"Pakistan's relationship with India is critical to Pakistan's future. The normalization of relations between the two countries is vital, both to them and to the region," Hale told lawmakers during his confirmation hearing in June 2015.

"Experience has demonstrated that sustained, consistent engagement with Pakistan provides us with the best chance to address challenges and advance our core interests," he then said.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This IIT alumnus, pilot-YouTuber earns crores from big brand endorsements, estimated net worth is…

Jaipur: Goods train derails, Indian Railways cancels 7 trains

Delhi: PM Modi speaks to LG on steps taken to deal with flood-like situation in capital

Kajol trolled for asking Shah Rukh Khan to disclose 'real' box office collection of Pathaan

Blackpink's Jennie says she was 'scared to express' herself as K-pop star: 'There shouldn’t be a reason to judge'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE