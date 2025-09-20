Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Trump's H-1B visa order: Charlie Kirk's comments on Indian immigrants days before being killed go viral

Trump has signed an order, drastically increasing the fee for H-1B visa applications to be paid by employers to a massive USD 100,000 (or more than Rs 88 lakh) -- latest move in the US president's efforts to crack down on immigration. Read on to know more on this.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 06:19 PM IST

Trump's H-1B visa order: Charlie Kirk's comments on Indian immigrants days before being killed go viral
After Donald Trump signed an order mandating companies to pay USD 100,000 a year for H-1B visa applications for foreign employees, a social media post from his close ally Charlie Kirk has drawn attention. Just days before he was shot dead at a university event, the conservative political activist had posted: "America does not need more visas for people from India." Kirk, aged 31, was last week fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, US.

What did Charlie Kirk say about Indian immigrants?

In an X post just days before he was killed, Kirk said: "Perhaps no form of legal immigration has so displaced American workers as those from India. Enough already. We're full. Let's finally put our own people first." His comment was in response to a post by the US television presenter Laura Ingraham. Kirk, the right-wing cofounder of Turning Point USA, was shot dead on September 10 as he was debating gun violence and transgender rights.

What is Donald Trump's new H-1B visa order?

Trump has signed an order, drastically increasing the fee for H-1B visa applications to be paid by employers to a massive USD 100,000 (or more than Rs 88 lakh) -- latest move in the US president's efforts to crack down on immigration. "The main thing is, we are going to have great people coming in, and they’re going to be paying," Trump told reporters. H-1B visas, quite popular among Indians, allow companies to hire foreign professionals. Applicants are usually hired for high-skill jobs, especially in the tech sector.

