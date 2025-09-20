Amitabh Bachchan was once not allowed entry into a US club, was thrown away by bouncers; here's how he took his revenge
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan match live on Tv, online?
Nita Ambani wears jaw-dropping necklace borrowed from Isha Ambani at The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere, it costs Rs...
Pakistan's terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed forced to change name due to...; now will be called as...
Trump's H-1B visa order: Charlie Kirk's comments on Indian immigrants days before being killed go viral
Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav tells Team India to 'close your room' before high-stakes Pakistan match
Ex-Indian diplomat calls Trump's H-1B visa order 'two-edged sword'; warns it may...
Salman Khan battled physical injuries, low oxygen levels while shooting Battle of Galwan in Ladakh, Mumbai schedule to begin in...
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan cancel press meet ahead of IND vs PAK match amid handshake controversy
Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Will India stick to no-handshake policy vs Pakistan? Suryakumar Yadav's cryptic response keeps fans guessing
WORLD
Trump has signed an order, drastically increasing the fee for H-1B visa applications to be paid by employers to a massive USD 100,000 (or more than Rs 88 lakh) -- latest move in the US president's efforts to crack down on immigration. Read on to know more on this.
After Donald Trump signed an order mandating companies to pay USD 100,000 a year for H-1B visa applications for foreign employees, a social media post from his close ally Charlie Kirk has drawn attention. Just days before he was shot dead at a university event, the conservative political activist had posted: "America does not need more visas for people from India." Kirk, aged 31, was last week fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, US.
In an X post just days before he was killed, Kirk said: "Perhaps no form of legal immigration has so displaced American workers as those from India. Enough already. We're full. Let's finally put our own people first." His comment was in response to a post by the US television presenter Laura Ingraham. Kirk, the right-wing cofounder of Turning Point USA, was shot dead on September 10 as he was debating gun violence and transgender rights.
Trump has signed an order, drastically increasing the fee for H-1B visa applications to be paid by employers to a massive USD 100,000 (or more than Rs 88 lakh) -- latest move in the US president's efforts to crack down on immigration. "The main thing is, we are going to have great people coming in, and they’re going to be paying," Trump told reporters. H-1B visas, quite popular among Indians, allow companies to hire foreign professionals. Applicants are usually hired for high-skill jobs, especially in the tech sector.