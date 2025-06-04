The proposed Gold Card may replace the existing EB-5 investor visa scheme that allows foreign nationals to secure permanent US residency by making an investment of $800,000 and creating 10 full-time jobs.

US President Donald Trump may be taking stringent steps against migrants and deporting them in US Air Force aeroplanes in handcuffs, but he may welcome you with open arms if you are ready to pay a hefty amount. This is possible if you get a Gold Card visa, which offers US permanent residency in return for a $5 million investment. Speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit 2025, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that it could be popular among wealthy Indians.

Trump Card

He said, "I expect the Trump Card will create an enormous opportunity for people to have the ability to come to America. We are going to be incredibly successful in India."

The proposed Gold Card may replace the existing EB-5 investor visa scheme that allows foreign nationals to secure permanent US residency by making an investment of $800,000 and creating 10 full-time jobs. On the other hand, by investing $50,00,000 under the Gold Card scheme, one can get immediate permanent resident status, which is equivalent to a green card. His route to citizenship will be streamlined and he will have no obligation to create jobs.

Gold Card: Tax Benefits

Lutnick also talked about the tax benefits under the scheme. He said, "You can do it that way and pay global tax, or you can keep everything the way it is and just pay US tax on US assets. No inheritance tax, and none of that kind of stuff either." On the other hand, the Trump administration is seriously considering the ways and means to slash the reliance on the immigrant population in the US. After implementing strict immigration policies aimed at reducing both legal and illegal entry into the US, he is likely to set up an Office of Remigration. If media reports are to be believed, this office will focus on sending migrants living in the U.S. back to their countries of origin.