Donald Trump makes BIG statement Russia-Ukraine war, ‘In two weeks we are going to...’, threatens to take these actions against Russia

US President Donald Trump said that he is going to take a “very important decision” in the next two weeks on Russia-Ukraine war, suggesting that he might impose “massive sanctions or tariffs” on Kremlin or tell Kyiv that it's not Washington's war.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 09:31 AM IST

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that he is going to take a “very important decision” in the next two weeks on Russia-Ukraine war, suggesting that he might impose “massive sanctions or tariffs” on Kremlin or tell Kyiv that it's not Washington's war. Trump said that his decision is dependent on what happens in the next two weeks and pushed for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

What will Donald Trump do next in Russia-Ukraine war?

Speaking to the reporters at the Oval Office, Donald Trump said, “In two weeks, we are going to know which way I am going because I'm going to go one way or another. It's going to be very important decision. I'm gonna decide whether it's not massive sanctions or massive tariffs or both or do we do nothing and say it's your fight. It takes two to tango. I wanted to have a meeting with those two. We'll see if they don't have a meeting, then why it was so, after I told them to have a meeting”.

What Donald Trump claims about wars?

When asked about a US factory reportedly hit in Ukraine during recent Russian missile attacks, Donald Trump said, “I'm not happy about it and I'm not happy about anything about that war. I've settled seven wars and you think about pre-wars, that'll be three so 10 wars. Not happy at all. Over the next two weeks we are going to find out which ways it's going to go.” Trump again claimed that he stopped a 'potential' nuclear war between India and Pakistan and six other wars, and 3 potential ones. “I've settled seven wars, and you think about pre-wars, that'll be three, so 10 wars. Not happy at all. Over the next two weeks, we are going to find out how it's going to go. We solved what could've been a nuclear war with India and Pakistan. It was getting ready to be a nuclear war.”

In what condition will the Russian President meet Zelenskyy?

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Vladimir Putin is ready to meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, provided all issues relating to the settlement of the conflict between Moscow and Kiev are thoroughly worked out. Lavrov told RT on Thursday, “The Russian president repeatedly said that he is ready to meet, including with Zelenskyy, if there is an understanding that all issues that require consideration at the highest level have been worked out thoroughly” by experts and ministers.  

Summary:

-Donald Trump makes strong statement on Russia-Ukraine War, says he will 'take important decision' on the war in next 2 weeks

-He says he might impose sanctions and tariffs on Russia depending upon what happens in the next two weeks

-Trump pushes for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

- Vladimir Putin said he will meet Zelenskyy if all issues related to war are worked out.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

 

