Donald Trump makes BIG statement on TikTok, says ‘very good deal...’, to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on...

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the United States and China have reached a deal on the short-video Chinese platform TikTok, likely moving forward towards lifting a ban on the popular app among Americans.

In a White House press address, Trump said, “We have a deal on TikTok, I've reached a deal with China, I'm going to speak to President Xi (Jinping) on Friday to confirm everything up. We've made a very good trade deal, and I hope it's for both countries. But a very different deal than they've made in the past...We have a group of very big companies that want to buy it...”, he then set off to depart for Britain.

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump says, "We have a deal on TikTok. I have reached a deal with China. I'm going to speak to President Xi on Friday to confirm everything up. We've made a very good trade deal and I hope it's for both countries. But a very different deal than… pic.twitter.com/P0qdWC7DTH — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2025

Notably, the US and China held negotiations in Spain's capital, Madrid, at the Palacio de Santa Cruz. The discussions, which were held between US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and China's top trade negotiator Li Chenggang, included a divestiture deadline for TikTok along with other issues like the strained trade ties and the US' demands for tariffs on imports from China following its purchases of Russian oil. Owned by China’s ByteDance, TikTok has almost two billion global users, making it one of the largest video-sharing platforms.

The Republican president has repeatedly extended the deadline on TikTok's fate and was noncommittal on an agreement when asked by reporters on Sunday evening. Trump also said that he would be speaking on Friday with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Trump also touched upon the future of TikTok in the United States, saying that China will ultimately play a key role in deciding the app's fate as trade negotiations between the two countries continue.

Linking the discussions to broader economic and technological talks, he told reporters in New Jersey on Monday before returning to Washington, “I may, I may not. We're negotiating TikTok right now. We may let it die, or we may, I don't know. It depends, up to China. It doesn't matter too much. I'd like to do it for the kids. They like it.”