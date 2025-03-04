The move comes after a tense public exchange between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House. Trump

President Donald Trump has suspended military aid to Ukraine, a US official told AFP on Monday. The decision increases pressure on Kyiv to enter peace negotiations with Russia. The move comes after a tense public exchange between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House. Trump, who is pushing for a quick resolution to the war, has made it clear that he wants Ukraine to commit to peace efforts.

"The President has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well," a White House official said, speaking anonymously, according to the report.

The official added that aid is being "paused and reviewed" to ensure it helps bring a solution to the conflict.

Earlier on Monday, Trump said there had been no discussions about stopping aid but did not rule it out. He also suggested that Zelenskyy's position as Ukraine’s leader could be at risk if he does not reach a ceasefire deal with Moscow.

The suspension of aid is expected to raise concerns in Ukraine and among its allies. Kyiv relies heavily on US military support in its fight against Russian forces. Any delay or reduction in aid could weaken Ukraine’s defence efforts.

Trump’s decision signals a shift in US policy, increasing uncertainty about Washington’s long-term commitment to Ukraine. The move is likely to spark debate both in the US and abroad about the future of support for Kyiv.

For now, Ukraine faces mounting pressure to negotiate, while its military aid hangs in the balance.