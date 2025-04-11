These comments come as Trump’s tariff decisions make global headlines. According to reports, Musk had personally appealed to Trump to change the tariff policy.

US President Donald Trump held a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, mainly discussing his new tariff policy. The updated plan includes a 90-day pause in higher taxes for most countries, but a sharp increase in tariffs on Chinese goods to 145%. While the focus was on the economy, the meeting took a surprising turn when Trump praised billionaire Elon Musk. Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), was present at the meeting.

According to The Latin Times, Trump said, "Elon's done a fantastic job," He added, "I don't need Elon for anything other than that I happen to like him. I'm telling you, this guy did a fantastic job."

Trump also revealed that he recently bought a Tesla. “They asked if I got a deal, and I said no, I paid the full price. But honestly, he makes a great car,” Trump said. He added that people in his office now drive the Tesla and called it “the most beautiful car.” He said he bought the car to show support for Musk, who, according to Trump, “hasn’t been treated properly.”

These comments come as Trump’s tariff decisions make global headlines. According to The Washington Post, Musk had personally appealed to Trump to change the tariff policy. Musk has been outspoken against trade adviser Peter Navarro, criticizing his views and calling him a “moron” on social media.

Musk argued that the tariffs go against economic progress and promote personal agendas. He pushed for a “zero-tariff situation” between Europe and North America and defended Tesla’s production system, calling the company “the most vertically integrated auto manufacturer in America.”

As the debate over tariffs continues, Musk's influence in the administration and his relationship with Trump remain a point of public and political interest.