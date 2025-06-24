Donald Trump publicly used the F-word in frustration after the Israel-Iran ceasefire he announced quickly collapsed with renewed missile attacks.

In a rare and shocking moment, former US President Donald Trump used the F-word publicly during a media briefing, expressing anger over the collapse of a ceasefire he had announced between Israel and Iran. Known for his outspoken and often controversial remarks, Trump’s use of the F-word in public surprised many, as this is believed to be one of the few times a US President has used such language openly. The dramatic moment came shortly after Trump claimed he had brokered a "complete and total ceasefire" between Israel and Iran. The two countries have been engaged in conflict since June 13, when Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Despite Trump’s announcement, the fighting did not stop. Within hours, Iran launched fresh missile attacks, and air raid sirens rang out in Tel Aviv, signalling a breakdown of the truce.

Reacting to the renewed violence, Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz said the Israeli military had been instructed to respond "forcefully" to what he called Iran’s "violation of the ceasefire."

Clearly frustrated, Trump told reporters, “We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f@*k they're doing,” openly using the F-word.

Although some former US Presidents have been caught using strong language in private or off-record, this may be the first time a sitting or former President has used the F-word during a public appearance. For example, Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic during a visit to Florida in 2022 saying, “No one f@*ks with a Biden.” However, this was not said in a formal public speech.

Even John F Kennedy used strong language privately, once calling a situation involving his wife’s hospital suite a “major f@*k-up,” as revealed by archived recordings.

Trump, who often uses strong words like "bullshit" in his speeches and on social media, had never previously been recorded using the F-word in public. In another recent comment, Trump reacted to Russian politician Dmitry Medvedev’s remarks about supplying nuclear weapons to Iran, saying Medvedev had used the "N-word" – referring to "nuclear."

Trump’s latest outburst reflects the growing tension in the Middle East and the pressure on global leaders trying to manage the situation. His choice of words may stir more debate over the kind of language political leaders should use in public.