World

WORLD

Donald Trump lists THESE countries as major drug-producing, transit nations, including Pakistan, Afghanistan....; is India named?

US President Donald Trump has listed 23 countries, including India, as major drug transit or illicit drug-producing nations. Trump made his claims through a 'Presidential Determination' which he presented to Congress.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 12:29 AM IST

Donald Trump lists THESE countries as major drug-producing, transit nations, including Pakistan, Afghanistan....; is India named?
Donald Trump lists countries that produce illegal drug trade
US President Donald Trump has listed 23 countries, including India, as major drug transit or illicit drug-producing nations. Trump made his claims through a 'Presidential Determination' which he presented to Congress. He said that the production and smuggling of illegal drugs and intermediate chemicals coming from these countries are a threat to the US and highlighted that fentanyl and other synthetic painkillers are behind the health crisis in the country.

Which countries allegedly commit drug trafficking?  

Among the list of countries by Donald Trump, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Burma are included. Apart from these countries, the US President presented 19 other names to Congress early this week in a formal list. These are: the Bahamas, Belize, Bolivia, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Laos, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela. The White House said that these countries have been officially tagged as responsible for procuring and transporting illegal drugs into the US.

The US State Department said, “The combination of geographic, commercial, and economic factors that allow drugs or precursor chemicals to be transited or produced, even if a government has engaged in robust and diligent narcotics control and law enforcement measures.”

What does Trump claim?

The statement tried to prove that if a country in this group is not a criticism of the efforts of the governments of those countries or their cooperation with the US. However, Donald Trump has marked out Afghanistan, Bolivia, Burma (Myanmar), Colombia, and Venezuela for failing demonstrably to comply with their international counternarcotics obligations and thus were unable to combat drug trafficking. He particularly mentioned the high level of drug production and trafficking from Afghanistan, even when the country has put a mandatory ban.

Trump said, “Revenue from this drug trade funds transnational criminal groups and supports international terrorists. Some members of the Taliban continue to profit from this trade, and I am once again designating Afghanistan as having failed demonstrably to uphold its drug control obligations given the serious threats to United States interests and international security.” 

