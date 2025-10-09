'They want me to...': Donald Trump likely to visit Israel following Gaza truce breakthrough

This visit to Israel will be Trump's first since returning to the White House as President.

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to travel to Israel this week following the success of a ceasefire in Gaza. The Republican leader told Axios that during his anticipated visit, he might speak before the Knesset.

“I am expected to arrive in Israel in the coming days. They want me to speak in the Knesset, and I will certainly do so if they want it,” said Trump. According to Israeli media outlet Ynet, the US president is expected to arrive on Sunday.

Following the Gaza peace agreement, Trump also told reporters that "it was a great day for the world."

“The whole world has come together on this one, Israel; every country has come together. This has been a fantastic day,” he told reporters.

“This is a great day for the world. This is a wonderful day, a wonderful day for everybody,” Trump added.

This will be Trump's first trip to Israel since he returned to the White House as president. Following his most recent visit in 2016, the US took steps to officially recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Trump also directed the US embassy in Israel to move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in his 2017 presidential proclamation.

The war in the Palestinian territory was finally put on hold when Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas agreed to the first phase of the ceasefire in Gaza on Wednesday.

Trump announced a deal between the two delegations in Cairo on Truth Social.

“I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan. This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed-upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace. All Parties will be treated fairly!” he wrote.