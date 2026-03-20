Donald Trump likely planning to occupy Iran's Kharg Island to break its grip on Strait of Hormuz

As per a report, the Trump administration is considering occupying Iran's Kharg Island to pressure Tehran into reopening the strategically important waterway, the Strait of Hormuz.

The Middle East conflict on Friday reached its 21st day after Israel and the US launched strikes on Iran on February 28

US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering occupying Iran's Kharg Island to pressure Tehran into reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which is a strategic waterway responsible for world's 20 percent of oil supply.

As per a report by Axios, a senior White House administration official said, ''He (Trump) wants Hormuz open. If he has to take Kharg Island to make it happen, that’s going to happen. If he decides to have a coastal invasion, that’s going to happen. But that decision hasn’t been made.''

Another official added that Trump's decision will be based on the US interests. ''We’ve always had boots on the ground in conflicts under every president, including Trump… the president is going to do what’s right,'' he added.

A source close to White House said that the US needs about a month to weaken Iran with more strikes, occupy the island, and then bring them to the negotiation table.

Meanwhile, Iran has taken complete control over the Strait of Hormuz, affecting global oil and energy supplies. Over 90 countries have so far increased their petrol and diesel prices due to the ongoing crisis and crude oil supply.

Iran's Kharg Island's importance

Iran's Kharg Island is a very small but highly strategic island located in the Persian Gulf, which is nearly 25 km off the coast. It is also an important oil export hub for Iran, handling nearly 90 percent of its crude oil exports.

Kharg Island is heavily guarded due to its geopolitical importance, specifically in relation to global oil supply and the Strait of Hormuz.