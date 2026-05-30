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Donald Trump leaves White House meeting without decision on Iran deal as talks remain unresolved

US President Donald Trump left a White House meeting without deciding on a potential Iran deal.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : May 30, 2026, 10:15 AM IST

Donald Trump leaves White House meeting without decision on Iran deal as talks remain unresolved
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US President Donald Trump exited a two-hour session in the White House Situation Room on Saturday without reaching a final decision on a possible agreement aimed at ending hostilities with Iran. The discussion, described by officials as intense and wide-ranging, focused on ceasefire terms and broader regional security issues.

A senior administration source told the New York Times that while progress has been made and a framework appears close, several key issues remain unresolved, including the potential release of frozen Iranian funds. The White House reiterated that any agreement must align with US strategic interests and ensure that Iran does not develop nuclear weapons capability.

Nuclear concerns and strategic red lines

Officials confirmed that Washington’s primary demand remains a complete halt to Iran’s uranium enrichment activities, along with the transfer of existing enriched material to a third country. According to international monitoring data, Iran currently holds significant quantities of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels, raising concerns in Western capitals.

The US position also includes strict conditions on verification mechanisms and guarantees that Iran will not resume sensitive nuclear activities in the future. Tehran, however, has repeatedly insisted that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes and has rejected external control over its stockpiles.

Dispute over funds and key waterway

Financial issues remain a major sticking point, with discussions ongoing over whether and how billions of dollars in Iranian assets frozen abroad could be released as part of any settlement. Iranian sources have reportedly demanded substantial upfront access to funds, while Washington has resisted large-scale immediate disbursements.

Another unresolved issue is the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil route. The US has pushed for reduced military tensions and safe passage guarantees, while Iran continues to assert its strategic influence over the waterway.

Tehran maintains hard line in negotiations

Iranian officials have signalled that talks are continuing but remain far from conclusion. Tehran has emphasised that its focus is on ending conflict rather than accepting detailed restrictions at this stage. Senior Iranian political figures have also indicated that any agreement must be based on reciprocal action rather than unilateral concessions.

Iran has also linked broader regional conditions, including tensions involving Israel and allied groups in Lebanon, to any potential comprehensive settlement.

Fragile ceasefire and ongoing tensions

The diplomatic push comes after a fragile ceasefire reached earlier in April, which has since been tested by mutual accusations of violations. Despite ongoing communication channels, both sides continue to accuse each other of hostile actions, underscoring the volatility of the situation even as negotiations continue.

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