Donald Trump leaves TikTok's US ban hanging, says it depends on China: 'May let it die or...'

WORLD
US President Donald Trump has left TikTok's fate uncertain, stating the social media platform’s US operations depend on China, with the current deadline set for September 17. Speaking to reporters on Sunday in New Jersey, Trump said he didn’t know if he would again extend the deadline for the deal to happen.
Trump on TikTok US ban deadline
"I may or may not. We are negotiating TikTok right now. We may let it die, or we may…I don't know. It depends on China. It doesn't matter too much. I would love to do it for the kids, they like it,” he was quoted as saying.
For the uninitiated, Trump has already extended the deadline three times and may do so again, depending on China's cooperation. The talks between the US and China are ongoing, but a deal isn't expected before the September 17 deadline. The US originally gave ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, until January 2025 to sell or shut down the popular social media platform.
Reportedly, Trump wants to save the app partly because it helped him woo young voters in the 2024 presidential election. The Trump administration has been in talks with China to resolve the issue, with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer discussing TikTok's future in Madrid on Sunday.
TikTok's US fate hanging
Trump earlier said that the administration has US buyers lined up for TikTok, but concerns about the app's ownership and data security remain. Some analysts believe that China may use TikTok as leverage in broader trade negotiations, potentially affecting the outcome of any potential deal, which would require China to approve the transfer of TikTok's algorithm to a US buyer.
Meanwhile, the US is likely to grant another extension to TikTok to divest the app's US operations or face a ban, rather than forcing a shutdown this week, as per TOI. This potential fourth extension would push back the deadline, currently set for September 17, allowing continued negotiations between US officials and ByteDance.