Donald Trump launches gold card sales amid US H-1B visa restrictions: What do his gold, platinum, and corporate cards offer?

Amid H-1B visa restrictions, Trump's Gold Card sale goes live

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick posted the details of the programme on X on Saturday, asserting this pathway "does not expand immigration." "For $1M, individuals can obtain the Trump Gold Card -- creating jobs and building businesses here in America. For $2M, corporations can purchase a Corporate Trump Gold Card for one employee. The company -- not the individual -- owns the card, with the option to transfer to another employee for a fee," he wrote.



Lutnick added that all applicants under the Gold Card Programme will undergo "rigorous DHS vetting," and will pay a "$15,000 processing fee."

The Commerce Secretary emphasised that it "will replace broken visa categories like the diversity lottery, which brings down America instead of attracting the high-earning individuals these programs were originally designed to attract."

After signing the Executive Order on Friday, Trump said the Gold Card is like a "signing bonus" for baseball or football players. "One of the biggest problems we have is that people, they go to the best schools, and they do great, and they get great marks, and then they're thrown out of the country. You're not allowed to stay this way. So, like a signing bonus in baseball or football, a corporation will be able to get them to stay in the country," the US President added.

Lutnick claimed that through the programme, the US would only take "extraordinary people at the very top." "Instead of people trying to take the jobs from Americans, they are going to create businesses and create jobs for Americans. And this programme will raise more than $100 billion for the treasury of the United States of America," he noted.

What do Trump's Gold, Platinum and Corporate cards offer?

The US administration has introduced the "Gold Card" visa program, which includes the Trump Gold Card and Trump Platinum Card for individuals and the Trump Corporate Gold Card for businesses. These cards offer exclusive benefits and aim to replace employment-based visas that provide pathways to citizenship for professionals such as professors, scientists, artists, and athletes.

Trump Gold Card

The Trump Gold Card targets individuals with a price tag of USD 1 million. The applicants must submit a form along with a non-refundable processing fee, undergo an in-depth background check, and a vetting process by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services to obtain it. Upon approval, the cardholder can use the Trump Gold Card across all 50 states and territories.

Trump Platinum Card

The Trump Platinum Card targets individuals with a price of USD 5 million. The individuals will need to register, secure a spot on the waiting list, pay a processing fee, and undergo vetting by the Department of Homeland Security to obtain it. Upon approval, cardholders can spend up to 270 days in the US without being taxed on non-US income.

Trump Corporate Gold Card

The Trump Corporate Gold Card targets companies hiring foreign employees, priced at USD 2 million. To obtain it, companies must pay a processing fee and undergo vetting by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), with a small annual maintenance fee also applicable. Reportedly, the key benefit is the card's transferability from one employee to another, subject to a fee and DHS vetting.



