Donald Trump launches fresh attack against US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, calls her ‘phoney’, mocks het Somalian background: ‘It is filthy’

US President Donald Trump launched a sharp attack on Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar Friday (local time) calling representative of Minnesota's 5th

US President Donald Trump launched a sharp attack on Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar Friday (local time) calling representative of Minnesota's 5th

Congressional District a "phoney".

Speaking at The Villages in Florida, Trump targeted Somalia and Omar's background. "Somalia, it's a beautiful place. It's got no government, it's got no military, it's got no anything. It's got one thing that's really strong crime. It's got a lot of crime. They have no police. All they do is run around shooting each other. It's filthy, dirty, disgusting, dirty. It's a horrible place," US President said.

Slamming US Congresswoman further, Trump said, "Ilhan Omar...comes here from Somalia, and she tells us how to run the United States of America. She says, she says, The Constitution gives me certain rights, gives me certain rights, and I demand that I be given these rights. Get the hell out. What a phoney."

Continuing his personal tirade against the congresswoman, Trump said, "I believe she married her brother, which is totally illegal, although it's a lovely couple, actually, but it's a little, it's a little bit on the illegal side, 'Darling. I love you very much. Good night, brother. Let's go to bed! Isn't she despicable?"

Representative Ilhan Omar responded on X, rejecting Trump's remarks and attacking his legal record and credibility. She said, "This unhinged rant would solicit anger if it wasn't coming from a criminal, who has 34 felony convictions, held accountable for rape and accused of being a pedo. I still don't know how anyone would willingly humiliate themselves like this but here we are. Btw, the pedophile protection party should find new material for their deflection."

The confrontation between the two leaders is not new. Earlier in September 2025, Ilhan Omar unleashed a blistering attack on US President Donald Trump, branding him a "lying buffoon" for falsely claiming to have spoken with Somalia's president about deporting her.

Omar, the Minnesota congresswoman and a vocal critic of Trump's immigration policies, fired back on X in response to Trump's latest inflammatory comments, which he made while signing executive orders at the Oval Office.

“From denying Somalia had a president to making up a story, President Trump is a lying buffoon. No one should take this embarrassing fool seriously," Omar posted following Trump's remark, stating, "You know, 1 met the head of Somalia... And I suggested that maybe he'd like to take her back. And he said, ' don't want her.'"

In a post on Truth Social, Trump accused Omar of criticising America despite Somalia's political and economic instability.

"Ilhan Omar's Country of Somalia is plagued by a lack of central Government control, persistent Poverty, Hunger, Resurgent Terrorism, Piracy, decades of Civil War, Corruption, and pervasive Violence," his post read.

He further highlighted the challenges Somalia faces, adding, “70% of the population lives in extreme Poverty, and widespread Food Insecurity. Somalia is consistently ranked among the World's Most Corrupt Countries, including Bribery, Embezzlement, and a Dysfunctional Government."

Turning his remarks directly toward Omar, Trump said, "All of this, and Ilhan Omar tells us how to run America! P.S. Wasn't she the one that married her brother in order to gain Citizenship???"

"What SCUM we have in our Country, telling us what to do and how to do it," he added.

(With ANI inputs)