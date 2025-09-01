Add DNA as a Preferred Source
US President Donald Trump lashes out at 7-4 tariff ruling: 'Our Country would be completely destroyed'

Days after a federal appeals court in the US ruled that most of the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration are not in accordance with the laws, US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) again lambasted the ruling, warning that without them, the United States would be "completely destroyed" and its military power "instantly obliterated".

ANI

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 07:02 AM IST | Edited by : Varsha Agarwal

US President Donald Trump lashes out at 7-4 tariff ruling: 'Our Country would be completely destroyed'
Days after a federal appeals court in the US ruled that most of the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration are not in accordance with the laws, US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) again lambasted the ruling, warning that without them, the United States would be "completely destroyed" and its military power "instantly obliterated".

In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticised a "Radical Left group of judges" for their 7 to 4 decision on the matter and extended thanks to one Democratic, Obama-appointed judge who, he said, "voted to save our Country" with courage and respect for the nation. "Without Tariffs, and all of the TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS we have already taken in, our Country would be completely destroyed, and our military power would be instantly obliterated. 

In a 7 to 4 Opinion, a Radical Left group of judges didn't care, but one Democrat, Obama appointed, actually voted to save our Country. I would like to thank him for his Courage! He loves and respects the U.S.A," Trump wrote in his post. 

The remark by the US President came after a federal appeals court on Friday (local time) invalidated several of his administration's tariffs, ruling that he exceeded his authority by using emergency powers to impose the import duties, as reported by CNN. According to CNN, in an unsigned opinion affirming a lower court's decision, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit concluded that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not permit the kind of tariffs that Trump enacted earlier this year. 

The court emphasised that Trump's use of the law represented an unprecedented overreach of executive authority, noting that the power to levy taxes and tariffs is a fundamental responsibility granted by the Constitution to Congress.Trump had earlier slammed the decision, noting that all tariffs imposed on the countries would remain in effect, calling a recent ruling by a "highly Partisan Appeals Court" incorrect. "ALL TARIFFS ARE STILL IN EFFECT! Today a Highly Partisan Appeals Court incorrectly said that our Tariffs should be removed, but they know the United States of America will win in the end. If these Tariffs ever went away, it would be a total disaster for the Country. It would make us financially weak, and we have to be strong," Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Friday.

The court further noted that the tariffs will stay in effect for the time being, as it has postponed the enforcement of its ruling until October. This delay allows the Trump administration an opportunity to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.

