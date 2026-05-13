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Donald Trump lands in China ahead of meeting with Xi Jinping; Here’s what’s on agenda for high-stakes summit

Donald Trump arrived in Beijing for a high-stakes summit with Xi Jinping.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 13, 2026, 06:07 PM IST

Donald Trump lands in China ahead of meeting with Xi Jinping; Here’s what’s on agenda for high-stakes summit
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United States President Donald Trump arrived in Beijing on Wednesday for a crucial diplomatic summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The visit comes as both nations attempt to balance cooperation and competition across trade, security, and geopolitical tensions.

This marks the first visit by a US president to China in almost ten years and Trump’s first trip to the country since 2017. The two-day engagement includes formal talks, a state banquet, and a tea reception hosted by Chinese leadership.

Iran Conflict Expected to Shape Discussions

According to analysts, the ongoing Iran conflict is likely to be one of the most sensitive topics during the summit. Trump has indicated that he expects an extensive discussion with Xi, noting Iran’s reliance on China as a key buyer of its sanctioned oil exports.

While acknowledging differences, Trump downplayed tensions, suggesting that Xi has been cooperative on several fronts. He also told reporters that the US intends to achieve its objectives regarding Iran, whether through diplomatic or other means.

ALSO READ: What are China’s 'four red lines' before Donald Trump’s Beijing visit? How will they affect the meeting?

Trade, Technology and Taiwan on the Table

Beyond Iran, the agenda is expected to include trade relations, investment opportunities, artificial intelligence regulation, and US arms sales to Taiwan. Washington is also pushing for greater access for American businesses in China, while Beijing is seeking relief from US restrictions on semiconductor and chipmaking equipment exports.

Trump has urged China to 'open up' its markets further to American companies, arguing that deeper access would benefit both economies. Chinese officials, however, have responded cautiously, calling for stability, cooperation, and mutual respect in bilateral relations.

Corporate Delegation and Economic Interests

US president is accompanied by several big business leaders, including executives from Nvidia, Tesla and Apple. Their presence reflects growing corporate interest in resolving trade barriers and regulatory challenges affecting technology and manufacturing sectors.

Discussions are also expected to focus on aviation, agriculture, and energy exports, particularly Boeing aircraft and US farm goods, which Washington hopes can help reduce its trade deficit with Beijing.

Strategic Balance Amid Uneven Pressure

Observers note that Trump enters the talks under significant political and economic pressure at home, while China faces comparatively fewer immediate constraints. Analysts believe Washington is seeking visible diplomatic progress, while Beijing aims to maintain steady relations without major concessions.

Despite underlying tensions, both sides have expressed interest in keeping communication channels open, signalling cautious optimism as the summit unfolds in Beijing.

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