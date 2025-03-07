Trump made some interesting remarks at the White House on Thursday, commenting on Williams. He jokingly said, "I see the woman with the wild hair, good, solid head of hair she's got. There's no kidding, there's no games with her hair."

Astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry 'Butch' Wilmore are finally preparing to return to Earth after spending nine months in microgravity. Their initial 8-day mission to the International Space Station (ISS) in June 2024 turned into an extended stay due to technical issues with their Boeing Starliner spacecraft. NASA has arranged for their return on a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, with the Crew-9 mission rescheduled for at least March 19. However, there's been a recent development, with US President Donald Trump claiming that President Biden left the astronauts stranded in space. Trump stated that he asked Elon Musk to rescue them, and Musk agreed to prepare a vehicle for their retrieval within two weeks.



Donald Trump attacks Joe Biden

Taking a dig at former President Biden, Trump stated that Biden "allowed that to happen," but assured that he wouldn't let it happen again. He revealed that he's asked Elon Musk to rescue the astronauts, saying, "I have asked Elon, I said, 'Do me a favor. Can you get them out?' He said, 'Yes.' He is preparing to go up, I think in two weeks." Trump's comments come as astronauts Sunita and Butch approach their ninth month in space due to a technical issue with their Boeing Starliner spacecraft.

Further, Trump made some interesting remarks at the White House on Thursday, commenting on Williams. He jokingly said, "I see the woman with the wild hair, good, solid head of hair she's got. There's no kidding, there's no games with her hair." He also assured the astronauts, "We love you and we're coming up to get you. And you shouldn't have been up there so long."



Elon Musk's Space X working on Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore's return

Elon Musk confirmed the development, stating on 'X' that Starline astronauts Sunita and Barry 'Butch' Wilmore were initially supposed to spend eight days in space but ended up staying for eight months. Musk claimed that SpaceX could have retrieved them six months ago by sending another spacecraft, but alleged that the Biden White House refused to allow it, despite NASA's stance being unclear. Musk also stated that Trump requested their immediate return, which SpaceX is now working on.

For those unaware, Williams and Wilmore's return was initially planned for February, but it was delayed. They will be replaced by NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, JAXA astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov, who will stay on the ISS for a six-month mission.