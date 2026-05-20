Donald Trump jokes, ‘could run for the post of Israel PM’, claims 99% approval rating

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday jokingly said that he might run for the post of Israel Prime Minister. He made the remark after citing his approval ratings, which he claimed were 99.

Donald Trump jokingly said that he 'could run for the post of Israel PM’ (ANI)

Amid US-Iran deadlock regarding a peace deal to end the war, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday jokingly said that he might run for the post of Israel Prime Minister. He made the remark after citing his approval ratings, which he claimed were 99.

While talking to the reporters, he said: “I'm right now at 99% in Israel. I could run for prime minister! Maybe after I do this, I'll go to Israel.” Currently, US and Israel have been waging a war against Iran while Iran is also upset with Israel’s strikes in Lebanon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been in power for much of the past 17 years as he consistently convinced a big section of Israeli voters that he is the real leader on national security.

Israel has historically faced constant security threats from militant organisations like Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran along with regional conflicts. Additionally, Netanyahu built his image over decades as an experienced, tough, crisis-time leader with central security being his top focus.

However, the coalition in the government of PM Netanyahu is now under the threat of and has emerged as a fresh political challenge for the veteran Israeli leader ahead of elections which will likely take place later this year.

During the media interaction, reporters had asked Trump about Chinese President Xi Jinping meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin during Putin’s visit to China this week. “I watched. I think we topped them. I think we topped them,” he said, giving reference to the meeting. He said that in his opinion the meeting might not have been as good as his but also added that he had good relations with both the leaders.

Trump also said he was aware of the meeting beforehand and termed the meeting as a positive development.

US-Iran conflict

The US seized an oil tanker linked to Iran in the Indian Ocean amid US President Donald Trump's constant military strike threats, Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing US officials.

The Wall Street Journal cited three US officials who confirmed that the vessel 'Skywave' was detained overnight after being identified as part of a network involved in transporting sanctioned Iranian crude oil. The tanker had earlier been sanctioned by Washington in March.

Tracking data showed the ship moving west of Malaysia after crossing the Strait of Malacca earlier this week. Intelligence reports and shipping data indicated that the tanker had likely loaded more than one million barrels of crude from Iran's Kharg Island in February.