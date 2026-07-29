Donald Trump issues warning to Iran after surprise attack on US base, says 'will beat the s**t out of them'

US President Donald Trump has vowed a forceful response after Iran launched multiple ballistic missiles towards American forces in the Middle East.

US President Donald Trump has pledged a strong response after Iran launched multiple ballistic missiles toward American forces in the Middle East. During a phone interview with Fox News on Wednesday, he stated that the United States would "beat the f**king s**t out of them." This comment came after the US military reported intercepting multiple Iranian ballistic missiles targeting a US base in Jordan overnight.

"We're going to beat the f**king s**t out of them. We'll be hitting them hard. They're going to get a beating," Trump declared. Although the interview was not broadcast, a correspondent shared the President's remarks on air.

US forces intercept incoming missiles

According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), Iran launched multiple ballistic missiles from its territory late Tuesday in what was described as an "attempted surprise attack" on American forces in the region. All incoming missiles were intercepted before reaching their targets.

"Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in an attempted surprise attack on US forces based in the Middle East," CENTCOM stated in a post on X. While the command did not disclose the intended target, Axios, citing US officials, reported that the missiles were aimed at a military base in Jordan. This incident marked a significant escalation in the standoff between Washington and Tehran, even as indirect talks reportedly continue through mediators.

The Iranian missile attack allowed US troops only minutes to react. Trump said he viewed footage of the interception, which showed American personnel tracking the incoming missiles in real time, calling out coordinates to prevent any of the projectiles from striking the base. He described the operation as a swift defensive response that ensured "none of this incoming Iranian fire got through," according to the broadcaster.

Strikes on Iran-backed militias

The interview also addressed the overnight US and Saudi strikes against Iranian-backed Iraqi Shiite militias. According to the Fox News correspondent, Trump asserted that the operation had been coordinated with the Iraqi government. He used strong language to describe the militias, calling them "a cancer on the world" and suggesting that further action against Iranian proxy groups was being considered.

Saudi Arabia has confirmed its involvement in the strikes against Iran-backed militias in Iraq alongside US forces. Other Gulf countries have also made limited contributions by targeting Iranian positions near the coastal city of Bandar Abbas.

Diplomatic talks continue despite tensions

Despite the latest confrontation, diplomatic communications between Washington and Tehran remain ongoing. According to Fox News, Trump stated, "We're going to let them keep talking," referring to ongoing negotiations that began after 13 consecutive days of US bombing during Operation Epic Fury. These discussions reportedly focus on the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's broader nuclear ambitions, although the missile attack has introduced new uncertainty regarding their future.