Trump's issues new tariff threat, says, 'Will raise tariffs on India very substantially over...'

WORLD
India has not been a good trading partner, because they do a lot of business with us, Donald Trump said.
US President Donald Trump has issued a fresh threat against India, saying the country has not been a good trading partner. He announced that he will raise the tariffs on India 'very substantially' over the next 24 hours. "With India, what people don't like to say about India, they're the highest tariff nation. They have the highest tariff of anybody. We do very, very little business with India because their tariffs are so high,” Trump said in an interview with CNBC Squawk Box.
"India has not been a good trading partner, because they do a lot of business with us, but we don't do business with them. So we settled on 25% (tariff), but I think I'm going to raise that very substantially over the next 24 hours, because they're buying Russian oil," he added.
