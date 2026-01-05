FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
World

WORLD

Donald Trump issues FRESH warning to India over Russian oil, says, 'US could raise tariffs...'

US President Donald Trump has warned that tariffs on Indian imports could be raised further if New Delhi does not address concerns over Russian oil purchases, reviving trade tensions despite ongoing negotiations and earlier claims of assurances from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 05, 2026, 08:18 AM IST

Donald Trump issues FRESH warning to India over Russian oil, says, 'US could raise tariffs...'
TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump has reportedly warned that Washington could further increase tariffs on Indian imports if New Delhi does not cooperate on what he described as the 'Russian oil issue.' The comments point to renewed friction between the two countries at a time when trade negotiations are still underway.

Trump’s remarks were linked to India’s continued purchase of crude oil from Russia, a practice his administration has consistently criticised. The issue was previously cited as justification for sharply raising tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent in August 2025.

Direct Message to New Delhi

During a recent address, Trump referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in personal terms, calling him a 'good guy' while making clear that he was dissatisfied with India’s stance. According to audio released by the White House, Trump suggested that Modi was aware of his concerns and emphasised that tariffs could be increased quickly if the US chose to do so.

Reuters quoted the President as saying that higher tariffs remain an option should India fail to assist the US in addressing Russian oil exports.

Context of the Remarks

The comments were made during a briefing focused on Washington’s next steps following the reported capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Energy issues featured prominently in that discussion, with oil also playing a key role in recent US actions related to Venezuela.

Trump’s warning comes against the backdrop of ongoing US–India trade discussions, where tariffs and market access remain sensitive topics for both sides.

Conflicting Claims on Past Assurances

Earlier this year, Trump claimed that Prime Minister Modi had personally assured him that India would stop purchasing Russian oil. Speaking in October, weeks after the tariff hike took effect, Trump said India would no longer buy such oil. New Delhi, however, firmly rejected that assertion, stating that no such commitment had been made.

India has consistently argued that its energy decisions are driven by domestic demand and market availability, not political considerations.

Diplomatic Strain and Strategic Concerns

Russia remains India’s largest oil supplier, a fact that has drawn repeated criticism from US officials. Members of the Trump administration have alleged that revenue from these sales helps finance Russia’s war in Ukraine and have accused India of profiting from discounted oil, including through resale.

While tensions briefly eased after the tariff announcement, when both Trump and Modi spoke publicly about their 'special relationship', the latest warning risks reopening diplomatic strains. Analysts say the renewed focus on oil trade could complicate efforts to stabilise ties between the two strategic partners.

