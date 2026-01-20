FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Did Trump threaten 200% tariffs on French wine, champagne because Macron refused to join Board of Peace?

Donald Trump threatened a 200% tariff on French wines and champagne after President Emmanuel Macron declined to join the US-led Board of Peace. France cited concerns over the initiative’s impact on the UN, while tensions grew amid disputes over Greenland and global diplomacy.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 20, 2026, 01:26 PM IST

US President Donald Trump has escalated tensions with France after threatening to impose a steep 200 per cent tariff on French wines and champagnes. The warning came after French President Emmanuel Macron declined to join the US-led 'Board of Peace,' a proposed international initiative aimed at addressing global conflicts.

Speaking to reporters on Monday evening, Trump reacted sharply when asked about France’s decision. He dismissed Macron’s refusal and suggested the French leader’s political future was uncertain, before announcing his intention to target French luxury alcohol exports with punitive tariffs.

Macron Declines Invitation, Cites UN Concerns

Earlier in the day, a source close to the French president confirmed that Paris had decided not to participate in the Board of Peace for now. According to the source, the initiative’s proposed framework goes well beyond the Gaza conflict and raises serious concerns about adherence to the principles and structure of the United Nations.

France’s Foreign Ministry later reinforced this position, reiterating that the UN remains central to global multilateral diplomacy. Officials cautioned that alternative structures could undermine existing international mechanisms for conflict resolution.

Trump Shares Private Message, Escalates Rhetoric

Adding to the controversy, Trump posted a screenshot on his Truth Social account showing a private message allegedly sent by Macron. In the message, the French leader suggested convening a G7 meeting in Paris involving representatives from Ukraine, Denmark, and Syria, while expressing a desire to “build better things” through dialogue.

Despite this outreach, Trump doubled down on his criticism and tariff threat, suggesting economic pressure could force France to reconsider its stance.

France Mocks US Over Greenland Ambitions

The dispute follows fresh friction between Washington and Paris over Trump’s repeated statements about acquiring Greenland. Just hours before the tariff warning, France’s Foreign Ministry used satire on social media to mock US arguments for taking control of the Danish territory.

In a sarcastic post, the ministry compared pre-emptive action on Greenland to absurd scenarios, drawing attention to what it described as flawed reasoning behind the US position.

Inside Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ Proposal

Trump first unveiled the Board of Peace in September 2025, initially presenting it as a mechanism to help resolve the Gaza conflict. The administration has since expanded the proposal, inviting dozens of countries, including India, to participate in broader peace-building efforts.

A draft charter circulated by the US reportedly requires members to contribute $1 billion in funding if they wish to remain part of the board beyond three years. Diplomats from several countries have expressed concern that the initiative could weaken the UN’s role.

Trump also revealed on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to join the board, further adding to the initiative’s controversial profile.

