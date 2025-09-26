Donald Trump issues BIG warning to Turkey's President Erdogan: 'I would like him to stop...'

Trump, however, stressed that the Turkish leader could play a significant role in shaping the situation. "They really respect Erdogan. I do, and I think he could have a big influence, if he wants to. Right now, he's very neutral. He likes being neutral. Read on to know more on this.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he wanted Turkey to stop buying oil from Russia. He made the remark during his meeting with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House in Washington. "I would like him to stop buying any oil from Russia, as Russia continues its rampage in Ukraine, and they have been fighting. They have lost millions of lives already, and for what, disgraceful," Trump told reporters. He added that Moscow's economy was in a "terrible" state and accused President Vladimir Putin of prolonging the war unnecessarily. Erdogan did not directly respond to the remark on Russian oil but underlined his commitment to strengthening Turkish-American ties.

What did Trump say about Ukraine war?

Trump, however, emphasised that the Turkish leader could play a significant role in shaping the situation. "They really respect Erdogan. I do, and I think he could have a big influence, if he wants to. Right now, he's very neutral. He likes being neutral. So do I, like being neutral. But he's somebody that, if he got involved, the best thing he could do is not buy oil and gas from Russia," Trump further said. The US president also expressed frustration over Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, noting that despite recent bombardments, Moscow had gained "almost no land" and called them "paper tiger."

'Fighting aimlessly for years'

Earlier this week, Trump referred to Russia as a "paper tiger" in a post on his Truth Social account. He wrote, "Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years, a War that should have taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win. This is not distinguishing Russia. In fact, it is very much making them look like "a paper tiger." After that, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov countered that "Russia is not a tiger. Russia is more associated with a bear. Paper bears do not exist, and Russia is a real bear," reported CNN.