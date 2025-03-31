Donald Trump also suggested imposing secondary tariffs on Iran, similar to those he had enforced four years ago.

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran of serious consequences if it does not agree to a new nuclear deal with Washington. In an interview with NBC News on Sunday, Trump said that discussions between US and Iranian officials were taking place, but he did not share any details.

"If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing," Trump stated. He also suggested imposing secondary tariffs on Iran, similar to those he had enforced four years ago.

During his first term from 2017 to 2021, Trump withdrew the US from a 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers. That deal had restricted Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for relief from economic sanctions. After pulling out, Trump reimposed strong sanctions on Iran, which led to Tehran expanding its uranium enrichment program beyond the agreed limits.

Despite Trump’s warning, Iran has refused to comply with US demands. Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, said that Tehran had responded to a letter from Trump through Oman. In that letter, Trump had urged Iran to negotiate a new deal.

Western nations suspect Iran of secretly trying to develop nuclear weapons by enriching uranium to a high purity level. However, Iran insists that its nuclear program is meant only for civilian energy purposes.

Tensions remain high between the US and Iran as both sides stand firm on their positions. It remains unclear whether diplomatic talks will lead to a resolution or if the situation will escalate further.