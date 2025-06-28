This marks one of Trump’s most direct threats since the recent ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

In a strong warning to Iran, US President Donald Trump said he would not hesitate to order another military strike if Iran continues to enrich uranium at dangerous levels. His comments came during a press conference at the White House on Friday, as reported by AFP. When asked by a reporter whether he would consider bombing Iran again if intelligence showed uranium enrichment at concerning levels, Trump replied firmly, “Yes. Without question, absolutely.”

This marks one of Trump’s most direct threats since the recent ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Last week, the United States carried out coordinated airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Trump claimed the strikes caused severe damage, stating, “We finished them off,” even though US intelligence agencies reportedly believe Iran’s nuclear programme was only set back by a few months.

Trump also repeated his demand for Iran to be fully transparent about its nuclear activities. He insisted that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) — or any other trusted body approved by the US — must be given complete access to inspect Iran’s nuclear sites. “They’ll have to allow the IAEA or somebody we trust — including ourselves — to go in and verify,” he said.

Iran’s top diplomat acknowledged that the US strikes caused “serious damage” to three nuclear sites and made it harder to restart diplomatic talks.

Despite the tensions, Trump claimed that Iran still wants to negotiate. “They want to meet,” he said, though he did not provide any details. “We may get something done — or not. I don’t care either way,” he added.

Trump also mentioned Russia’s involvement, saying President Vladimir Putin had offered help regarding Iran. “I said, ‘Do me a favour: I’ll handle Iran. Help me with Russia.’ We got to get that one settled,” Trump said, suggesting there may be future developments in the Ukraine conflict as well.