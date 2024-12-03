Trump vowed that those responsible for the hostage-taking would be "hit harder" than any previous actions taken against foreign entities by the US

US President-elect Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Hamas regarding the ongoing hostage crisis in the Middle East, stating there will be "ALL HELL TO PAY" in the region if the hostages are not released before January 20, 2025, prior to the date he will assume office in the White House.

"Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity," Trump said, taking to the social media platform Truth Social.

Trump lashed out at previous negotiations on the matter, claiming there had been "all talks" but "no actions" regarding the locations where the hostages were being held, describing the situation as violent and inhumane.

"Everybody is talking about the hostages who are being held so violently, inhumanely, and against the will of the entire World, in the Middle East - But it's all talk, and no action!" he added.

Trump vowed that those responsible for the hostage-taking would be "hit harder" than any previous actions taken against foreign entities by the US.

"Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!" the post further read.

On October 7, Hamas launched a terror attack on Israel, killing over 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages. Around 100 of them are still in captivity, and many are feared dead.

In response, Israel launched a strong counteroffensive targeting Hamas units in Gaza. The Israeli operation has, however, resulted in the deaths of over 45,000 Palestinians in Gaza.

