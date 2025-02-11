Trump’s comments come amid his recent proposal for the US to take control of Gaza

US President Donald Trump has said that the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas should be canceled if the militant group does not release all remaining hostages from Gaza by midday on Saturday. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump warned, "If they’re not here, all hell is going to break out." He also expressed concern that some of the hostages might already be dead.

However, Trump acknowledged that the final decision would be up to Israel. "I'm speaking for myself. Israel can override it," he added.

Trump’s comments come amid his recent proposal for the US to take control of Gaza. He suggested that Palestinians should not have the right to return to their homes, contradicting statements from other US officials who said the relocation would only be temporary.

Last week, Trump proposed turning Gaza into a tourist hub, calling it the "Riviera of the Middle East." He also pushed for Arab nations, including Jordan and Egypt, to take in Palestinian refugees. "We’ll build safe communities, a little bit away from where they are," he told Fox News. He added, "I would own this," comparing it to a real estate project.

Arab nations have strongly condemned Trump's idea, and he is set to meet Jordan’s King Abdullah II at the White House on Tuesday. Both Jordan and Egypt have raised security concerns about taking in more refugees, even temporarily.

Meanwhile, a senior Hamas official, Izzat al-Rishq, called Trump’s proposal "absurd" and said the Palestinian people would reject any relocation plans.

Trump’s remarks have added uncertainty to the ceasefire deal, which had paused the 15-month-long conflict in Gaza.