Donald Trump issues BIG warning to Hamas, gives deadline to respond to Gaza peace plan: 'Going to be very...'

Trump has laid out a detailed 20-point peace proposal for Gaza, a Palestinian territory which has been torn by a two-year war that started in October 2023. Read on to know more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 30, 2025, 09:18 PM IST

United States President Donald Trump has announced a deadline for the militant group Hamas to respond to his peace plan for Gaza. He said the armed group has three to four days to reply to the plan, which has received the approval of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and support of several other leaders from around the world. Trump has laid out a detailed 20-point peace proposal for Gaza, a Palestinian territory which has been torn by a two-year war that started in October 2023.

What did Trump say on Hamas?

Addressing reporters at the White House in Washington, Trump said all the concerned stakeholders are waiting for Hamas' word on the peace plan. He warned the group of a "sad end" if it decides to reject the deal. "All of the Arab countries are signed up. The Muslim countries are all signed up. Israel is all signed up. We're just waiting for Hamas, and Hamas is either going to be doing it or not, and if it's not, it's going to be a very sad end," he said.

What is Trump's Gaza peace plan?

Under Trump's peace deal, there would be an immediate ceasefire and Israeli troops would withdraw in a phased manner. Hamas will release all the remaining Israeli hostages, as per the proposal. Another key point is the installation of a temporary "international stabilisation force" and formation of a transitional authority headed by Trump. The war in Gaza began after Hamas launched an attack two years ago, killing at least 1,219 Israelis. After that, Netanyahu ordered a large-scale offensive into Gaza that has claimed the lives of more than 66,000 people, mostly civilians.

