Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump issues BIG statement on Gaza war: 'I think we're close to...'

PAK vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan beat Bangladesh in Super 4 thriller, set up final against India

Attention passengers! Mumbai train services to be affected by 15-day mega block from Sept 26; check details

Ranvir Shorey reacts to Abhinav Kashyap calling Salman Khan and his family 'vindictive': 'Unke jo dono bhai hain...'

Russia facing oil crisis? Putin bans fuel exports until end of year, here's why

How Ankur Warikoo went from Rs 3 LPA to Rs 33 LPA in just 5 years

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says investigation into Zubeen Garg's demise will be transferred to CBI if...

Benjamin Netanyahu avoids European airspace, takes unusual route to reach UN Summit; here's why

When Isha Ambani opened up about conceiving twins through IVF: 'It’s a difficult process'

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav’s ICC hearing over PCB complaint ends, verdict expected soon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Donald Trump issues BIG statement on Gaza war: 'I think we're close to...'

Donald Trump's BIG statement on Gaza war: 'I think we're close to...'

PAK vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan beat Bangladesh in Super 4 thriller, set up final against India

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan beat Bangladesh in Super 4 thriller, set up final vs IND

Attention passengers! Mumbai train services to be affected by 15-day mega block from Sept 26; check details

Attention passengers! Mumbai train services to be affected by 15-day mega block

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...

Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i

Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

HomeWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump issues BIG statement on Gaza war: 'I think we're close to...'

In his endeavour to stop conflicts around the world, Trump has been working to broker a peace deal between Israel and Hamas. The war in Gaza began after Netanyahu ordered his forces to launch a large-scale military offensive following Hamas' surprise attack in October 2023. Read on to know more.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 01:08 AM IST

Donald Trump issues BIG statement on Gaza war: 'I think we're close to...'
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday said that a deal to end the two-year war between Israel and the Hamas in Gaza was "close." The 79-year-old US president made the comment during a joint press briefing with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Oval Office in Washington. "We want to get Gaza over with," Trump told reporters. "I think we’re close to getting some kind of deal done," he added.

What did Trump say at the briefing?

At the briefing, Trump said: "We want to get the hostages back, I have to get the hostages back," referring to the Israelis in captivity. He said there were around 20 living hostages and "38 or so" dead hostages. "Pretty sad, and the parents of those dead souls, those dead, mostly men, boys, many cases, they want those bodies back so badly," he said, reiterating, "We're going to be close to a deal." Over the last few days, Trump and his top officials have been holding meetings with various stakeholders to discuss an end to the Gaza war.

What is the latest on the Gaza war?

According to a report by Politico, Trump has promised Arab and Muslim leaders that he would not allow Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to annex the West Bank. Trump’s 21-point peace plan for the Middle East and Gaza has been presented to a number of leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). In his endeavour to stop conflicts around the world, Trump has been working to broker a peace deal between Israel and the Hamas. The war in Gaza began after Netanyahu ordered his forces to launch a large-scale military offensive following Hamas' surprise attack in October 2023.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Dabangg is Salman Khan brand': Amid Abhinav Kashyap's rant about superstar, netizens dig his old interview, brutally troll him
'Dabangg is Salman Khan brand': Amid Abhinav Kashyap's rant about superstar
Salman Khan expesses his desire of becoming a father on Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle: 'I will have children but...'
Salman Khan expesses his desire of becoming a father
End of road for Karun Nair? BCCI all but ends triple-centurion's Test hopes with blunt statement: 'We expected...'
End of road for Karun Nair? BCCI all but ends triple-centurion's Test hopes with
Watch: Indonesia President concludes UN speech with ‘Om Shanti’, calls for world peace
Watch: Indonesia President concludes UN speech with ‘Om Shanti’, calls for world
Rihanna, rapper A$AP Rocky welcome their 3rd child, introduce daughter Rocki Irish Mayers to fans: 'Who the f**k says it has to be..'
Rihanna, rapper A$AP Rocky welcome their 3rd child, introduce daughter Rocki
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE