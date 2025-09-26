Donald Trump issues BIG statement on Gaza war: 'I think we're close to...'

In his endeavour to stop conflicts around the world, Trump has been working to broker a peace deal between Israel and Hamas. The war in Gaza began after Netanyahu ordered his forces to launch a large-scale military offensive following Hamas' surprise attack in October 2023. Read on to know more.

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday said that a deal to end the two-year war between Israel and the Hamas in Gaza was "close." The 79-year-old US president made the comment during a joint press briefing with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Oval Office in Washington. "We want to get Gaza over with," Trump told reporters. "I think we’re close to getting some kind of deal done," he added.

What did Trump say at the briefing?

At the briefing, Trump said: "We want to get the hostages back, I have to get the hostages back," referring to the Israelis in captivity. He said there were around 20 living hostages and "38 or so" dead hostages. "Pretty sad, and the parents of those dead souls, those dead, mostly men, boys, many cases, they want those bodies back so badly," he said, reiterating, "We're going to be close to a deal." Over the last few days, Trump and his top officials have been holding meetings with various stakeholders to discuss an end to the Gaza war.

What is the latest on the Gaza war?

According to a report by Politico, Trump has promised Arab and Muslim leaders that he would not allow Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to annex the West Bank. Trump’s 21-point peace plan for the Middle East and Gaza has been presented to a number of leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). In his endeavour to stop conflicts around the world, Trump has been working to broker a peace deal between Israel and the Hamas. The war in Gaza began after Netanyahu ordered his forces to launch a large-scale military offensive following Hamas' surprise attack in October 2023.