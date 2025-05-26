WORLD
Trump emphasised that his government is eyeing domestic manufacturing of computers, chips, tanks and ships rather than promoting the textile industry.
US Donald Trump sent shockwaves through the global economy with his aggressive tariff policies and renewed harsh trade rhetoric. His trade policies have been a key factor in shaping market dynamics worldwide. On Sunday (May 26, 2025), Trump spoke about the objective of tariff policy while reacting to Treasury Secretary Scott Bensent’s comment that the US doesn’t need a ‘booming textile industry”.
"We're not looking to make sneakers and T-shirts. We want to make military equipment. We want to make big things. We want to make, do the AI thing," Trump said to reporters before boarding Air Force One in New Jersey. Further, he emphasised that his government is eyeing domestic manufacturing of computers, chips, tanks and ships rather than promoting the textile industry.
"I'm not looking to make T-shirts, to be honest. I'm not looking to make socks. We can do that very well in other locations. We are looking to do chips and computers and lots of other things, and tanks and ships," he added, according to Reuters.
The US textile industry has earlier strongly reacted against Bessent's comments suggesting the industry is a thing of the past, arguing that the textile industry remains vital, citing its significant contributions to the US military. Even the American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) has recently expressed concerns over Trump's tariff policies. The association noted the industry is already heavily tariffed since most clothing and shoes worn in the US are imported. And further tariffs would lead to increased costs for manufacturers and higher prices for consumers, particularly affecting lower-income families.
"With 97% of the clothes and shoes we wear being imported, and with clothes and shoes already the most highly tariffed industry in the US, we need to focus on common sense solutions that can move the needle," AAPA President Steve Lamar said in a statement. "More tariffs will only mean higher input costs for US manufacturers and higher prices that will hurt lower-income consumers,” he added.
Meanwhile, Trump on Friday pushed for a 50% tariff on European Union goods starting June 1 and warned Apple he may impose a 25% levy on all imported iPhones bought by US consumers.
