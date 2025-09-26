Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Janhvi Kapoor gives classic Madurai bun butter toast unique twist, recipe you can’t miss

Viral Video: Pakistan embarrassed at UNGA with defence minister's speech, as Khawaja Asif...

Navratri Day 5: Slay in shades of green colour as Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and more celebs; check pics

Donald Trump is 'man of peace': Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif thanks US President for ceasefire despite India’s repeated denials

Russia's President Vladimir Putin announces launch of world’s FIRST closed fuel cycle nuclear system by 2030; set to reduce uranium usage, radioactive waste as it will...

Inside Rohit Saraf's super-chic Mumbai home with classic wood-dining set, luxurious living area and...

Will Donald Trump’s 100% drug tariffs impact India’s $27 billion pharma exports?

IND vs PAK: Saim Ayub to miss Asia Cup Final match vs India? Former Pakistani pacer makes scathing remarks

In Aryan Khan's The Ba**ds of Bollywood, Mona Singh replaced this OG 'Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela' girl who performed in Raja Hindustani, Gumrah; her name is...

Sameer Wankhede vs Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood: BIG setback for ex-NCB officer as Delhi HC calls defamation suit…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kartik Aaryan makes HUGE investment in Mumbai, buys property worth of Rs 13 crore with parents in Mumbai

Kartik Aaryan makes HUGE investment, buys property of Rs 13 crore in Mumbai

Janhvi Kapoor gives classic Madurai bun butter toast unique twist, recipe you can’t miss

Janhvi Kapoor gives classic Madurai bun butter toast unique twist, recipe you ca

Viral Video: Pakistan embarrassed at UNGA with defence minister's speech, as Khawaja Asif...

Viral Video: Pakistan embarrassed at UNGA with defence minister Khwaja Asif...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...

Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i

Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

HomeWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump is 'man of peace': Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif thanks US President for ceasefire despite India’s repeated denials

A statement from Sharif’s office said that Sharif praised Trump as a “man of peace” whose leadership helped avert a catastrophe by facilitating the May ceasefire with India. What did PM Shehbaz Sharif say to President Trump during the meeting at the Oval Office in Washington?

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 03:00 PM IST

Donald Trump is 'man of peace': Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif thanks US President for ceasefire despite India’s repeated denials
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) hosted the Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir at the Oval Office in Washington. During the meeting, PM Sharif hailed Trump as the ‘man of peace’ while attributing him for facilitating the ceasefire between Pakistan and India. 

Pak PM thanks US President for India-Pakistan ceasefire

According to AP, a statement from Sharif’s office said that Sharif praised Trump as a “man of peace” whose leadership helped avert a catastrophe by facilitating the May ceasefire with India. Sharif also thanked Trump for the U.S.-Pakistan tariff arrangement and invited American companies to invest in Pakistan’s agriculture, information technology, mining and energy sectors. Both leaders also discussed counterterrorism cooperation, with Sharif expressing appreciation for Trump’s endorsement of Pakistan’s role in combating extremism, as per AP reports. 

Sharif likely gained favour with Trump after publicly endorsing him for a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in May 2025. Trump, on the other hand, had claimed credit several times for brokering a ceasefire between the two nuclear nations, using trade as leverage. "We did seven, and most of them were not thought to be settleable. We did India, we did Pakistan, that's two nuclear countries, and that was purely for trade. You wanna trade with us, you have to get along, and they were going hot and heavy," Donald Trump had said during a press conference with Keir Starmer in London.

India's stance on ceasefire with Pakistan

However, India has maintained that it was Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) who contacted their Indian counterpart to request an end to hostilities, following which the ceasefire was then agreed upon. On July 30, PM Narendra Modi said that no leader in the world told India to stop Operation Sindoor, carried out to retaliate against the Pahalgam terror attack.

The conflict erupted after 26 civilians were killed in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, after which India retaliated through precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs PAK: Saim Ayub to miss Asia Cup Final match vs India? Former Pakistani pacer makes scathing remarks
IND vs PAK: Saim Ayub to miss Asia Cup Final match vs India?
Russia's President Vladimir Putin announces launch of world’s FIRST closed fuel cycle nuclear system by 2030; set to reduce uranium usage, radioactive waste as it will...
Russia's President Vladimir Putin announces launch world’s FIRST closed fuel...
Janhvi Kapoor gives classic Madurai bun butter toast unique twist, recipe you can’t miss
Janhvi Kapoor gives classic Madurai bun butter toast unique twist, recipe you ca
Kartik Aaryan makes HUGE investment in Mumbai, buys property worth of Rs 13 crore with parents in Mumbai
Kartik Aaryan makes HUGE investment, buys property of Rs 13 crore in Mumbai
Mouni Roy’s stunning look at Milan Fashion Week grabs global spotlight - See pics
Mouni Roy’s stunning look at Milan Fashion Week grabs global spotlight - See pic
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE