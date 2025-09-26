Donald Trump is 'man of peace': Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif thanks US President for ceasefire despite India’s repeated denials

A statement from Sharif’s office said that Sharif praised Trump as a “man of peace” whose leadership helped avert a catastrophe by facilitating the May ceasefire with India. What did PM Shehbaz Sharif say to President Trump during the meeting at the Oval Office in Washington?

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) hosted the Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir at the Oval Office in Washington. During the meeting, PM Sharif hailed Trump as the ‘man of peace’ while attributing him for facilitating the ceasefire between Pakistan and India.



Pak PM thanks US President for India-Pakistan ceasefire

According to AP, a statement from Sharif’s office said that Sharif praised Trump as a “man of peace” whose leadership helped avert a catastrophe by facilitating the May ceasefire with India. Sharif also thanked Trump for the U.S.-Pakistan tariff arrangement and invited American companies to invest in Pakistan’s agriculture, information technology, mining and energy sectors. Both leaders also discussed counterterrorism cooperation, with Sharif expressing appreciation for Trump’s endorsement of Pakistan’s role in combating extremism, as per AP reports.



Sharif likely gained favour with Trump after publicly endorsing him for a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in May 2025. Trump, on the other hand, had claimed credit several times for brokering a ceasefire between the two nuclear nations, using trade as leverage. "We did seven, and most of them were not thought to be settleable. We did India, we did Pakistan, that's two nuclear countries, and that was purely for trade. You wanna trade with us, you have to get along, and they were going hot and heavy," Donald Trump had said during a press conference with Keir Starmer in London.



India's stance on ceasefire with Pakistan

However, India has maintained that it was Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) who contacted their Indian counterpart to request an end to hostilities, following which the ceasefire was then agreed upon. On July 30, PM Narendra Modi said that no leader in the world told India to stop Operation Sindoor, carried out to retaliate against the Pahalgam terror attack.

The conflict erupted after 26 civilians were killed in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, after which India retaliated through precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).



