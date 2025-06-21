Trump is known for his direct and transactional approach in politics. Instead of following traditional diplomatic routes, he prefers to engage directly with those who hold real influence.

In a move that has sparked global attention, US President Donald Trump recently hosted Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, at the White House. This meeting sent a clear message to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Trump is known for his direct and transactional approach in politics. Instead of following traditional diplomatic routes, he prefers to engage directly with those who hold real influence. In Pakistan’s case, that influence lies with the military. By inviting General Munir instead of Prime Minister Sharif, Trump made it clear whom he considers worth negotiating with.

According to reports, during the meeting, both leaders discussed cooperation in counterterrorism and explored joint ventures in sectors like trade, economic development, energy, artificial intelligence (AI), and notably, cryptocurrency. Trump expressed a strong interest in business partnerships with Pakistan, particularly in new-age technologies.

This aligns with Trump’s growing involvement in the crypto world. His son, Eric Trump, has launched a Bitcoin mining venture called ‘American Bitcoin.’ The company aims to mine Bitcoin and trade its shares on Wall Street.

Pakistan, facing a deepening economic crisis, may see crypto mining as a fresh source of investment. With its untapped renewable energy potential, especially in hydropower, the country could offer low-cost electricity ideal for Bitcoin mining.

If Pakistan creates favourable policies for crypto ventures, it could attract foreign investments, including those from Trump-linked businesses. Such collaboration could help Pakistan generate alternative revenue streams and reduce reliance on loans.