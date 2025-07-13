Donald Trump intensifies trade war, slaps 30 percent tariffs on European Union, Mexico, effective from...

US President Donald Trump on Saturday issued 30 per cent tariffs on imports from Mexico and the European Union (EU).

US President Donald Trump imposes 30 per cent tariffs on the goods imported from Mexico and the European Union (EU). These tariffs will be effective from August 1, before this deadline EU and Mexio can renegotiate the trade talks. Donald Trump has released traiff letters to both European union and Mexico on his Truth social. This comes amid Donald Trump tariff letters to 14 other countries so far, including Japan, South Korea, Canada and Brazil.

Tariff letters

The European Union will allow complete, open Market Access to the United States, Trump said in its letter posted on Truth Social, or “whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added on the 30 per cent that we charge.” The 27-country EU bloc is under pressures as Germany urged a quick deal to safeguard its industry.

In his letter to Mexico, Trump said the country has been “helping me secure the border,” but added that it wasn’t enough. “Mexico still has not stopped the Cartels who are trying to turn all of North America into a Narco-Trafficking Playground. Obviously I cannot let that happen!” Trump said in the letter to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Trump advises countries to 'keep working hard' to negotiate

Earlier, the US President advised countries in ongoing trade talks with his administration to "just keep working hard" ahead of the August 1 negotiation deadline, repeating his claim that America has been taken advantage of by "both friend and foe" for many years.

Trump made the remarks before departing for a flood-ravaged area in Texas, as South Korea, Japan and other countries strive to reach deals with the United States to avoid or minimize the impact of steep "reciprocal" tariffs that are set to take effect on August 1.

"I think just keep working hard. You know, we've been taken advantage of for many, many years by countries, both friend and foe. And frankly, the friends have been worse than the foes in many cases," he said during a press availability at the White House.

On Monday, Trump sent a letter addressed to South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, saying that the U.S. will start imposing 25 per cent tariffs on South Korean products on August 1 -- rather than Wednesday, when the reciprocal tariffs were initially set to take effect following a 90-day pause.

(with IANS inputs)