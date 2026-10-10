Donald Trump imposes sanctions on ICC hours after former judge Navi Pillay wins Nobel Peace Prize 2026

Hours after South African Navi Pillay won Nobel Peace Prize 2026, Trump administration sanctions ICC. Court says assault on rule of law, Marco Rubio defends move.

The Nobel Peace Prize awarded to former International Criminal Court (ICC) judge Navi Pillay on Friday was followed hours later by a fresh escalation in US President Donald Trump's campaign against the court, with Washington imposing sanctions on the institution and risking a diplomatic clash with European allies.

The Nobel Committee recognised Pillay, a South African jurist who served on the ICC's Appeals Chamber from 2003 to 2008, amid what it described as political attacks on international legal institutions.

ICC condemns sanctions as assault on rule of law

Hours later, the Trump administration announced sanctions against the ICC, which investigates and prosecutes genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The court condemned the move as an "assault on the rule of law and on the very foundations of the international legal order" and urged its 125 member states to defend its independence.

"The Court cannot stand alone. Its fate now rests also in the hands of the states that created it," the ICC said in a statement.

Trump says US will cut off court's resources

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the sanctions were intended to prevent the ICC from pursuing Americans.

"President Trump will never allow the International Criminal Court to prosecute Americans," Rubio said in a statement first published by Reuters.

"That is why, today, the United States is sanctioning the International Criminal Court. We will ban transactions with this rogue court, cutting off their resources and crippling its ability to operate," he added.

Washington has repeatedly criticised the ICC over arrest warrants issued against Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and its investigation into alleged crimes by US personnel in Afghanistan.

Six-month grace period leaves room for dialogue

The US Treasury announced a six-month initial grace period for the sanctions, alongside exemptions covering certain transactions involving telecommunications, software, pension payments and detainees.

Rubio said the measures had been designed to give the court and its member states an opportunity to address Washington's concerns.

The announcement puts the US on a potential collision course with European allies, many of which strongly support the ICC. European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the six-month period "offers a window for dialogue."

Nobel Committee warns of political attacks on international law

The Nobel Committee explicitly linked Pillay's award to concerns over growing pressure on international judicial institutions.

"An international legal system in which war criminals are held to account and the victims of abuse see justice served is a precondition for a peaceful world," the committee said.

ICC prepares for disruption from US sanctions

The sanctions could have far-reaching consequences because US-based companies are generally barred from conducting transactions with sanctioned entities.

The ICC is based in the Netherlands and has 125 member states. All EU countries are members, as are NATO members apart from the United States and Turkey.

Anticipating the possibility of broader restrictions, ICC officials had spent months preparing contingency measures, including moving office computers away from Microsoft software towards open-source alternatives.