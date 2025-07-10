Meet woman, architect turned IAS officer, who cracked UPSC exam in 2nd attempt while doing full-time job with AIR..., she is from...
Karan Johar praises Shanaya Kapoor, hails Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor for their upbringing, even while 'battling storms' in their 'lowest hours'
Guru Purnima 2025: Top heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings to share on July 10
Amid lay offs, tech giant Microsoft is saving over $500 million after hefty investment in AI, aims to...
Donald Trump imposes 50% tariff on Brazil, after targeting 7 nations, calls Jair Bolsonaro trial a ...
Donald Trump's proposed budget cut led this US government agency to lay off over 2000 senior employees it is...
Government makes BIG promise, set to provide 50000 jobs in Indian Railways, appointment letter sent to...
Amid language dispute, Anup Jalota calls Hindi 'mother tongue of India', says 'we like Marathi very much, but..'
Meet actress, whose father wanted to name her Mercedes, debuted at 17, refused to play rape victim, then agreed after...
FIR filed against singer Yasser Desai for violating public safety norms, details inside
China allows THESE countries visa-free entry for…, reason is…
Aashiq Banaya Aapne trio Emraan Hashmi, Aditya Datt, Himesh Reshammiya reunite for Gunmaaster G9; fans say 'musical blockbuster loading'
Karan Johar cheers Shanaya Kapoor's debut in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, calls her 'exceptionally hard-working'
Dubai firm apologizes after UAE denies Golden Visa rumors; Authorities clarify application process
'Jo unhone sikhaaya...': Rishabh Pant's hilarious reason for stump-mic chatter goes viral
DNA TV Show: Why is there a row over Bihar voter list revision?
Diljit Dosanjh shares hilarious reel with Varun Dhawan, Mona Singh from Border 2 sets; video goes viral - Watch
Elon Musk reacts after Linda Yaccarino resigns as X CEO after two years: 'For your...', curious netizens say...
IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill on verge of breaking Don Bradman's 88-year-old record in Lord's Test vs England
India’s oldest school is also most expensive, fee is more than Dhirubhai Ambani International School, it is Rs..., located in...
India vs England, 3rd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch Anderson-Tendulkar trophy Lord's Test match live on TV, online?
Who is Linda Yaccarino, CEO of Elon Musk's X, steps down after two years?
Meet actress who starred in Rs 475 crore film, then gave four flops, is now making OTT debut with...
Shubman Gill's viral photo with Sara Tendulkar at star-studded London event sets social media abuzz
Billion-dollar company co-founder's last salary was Rs 1, reveals what he treasures most, says this about true wealth
SHOCKING statement by Pakistan months after Operation Sindoor, says, ‘India’s leadership…’
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance delays Jio Platforms IPO beyond 2025, listing pushed back to...
This Raj Kapoor song was made in the name of waiter, recreated in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film, still very few know its meaning, name is....it is composed by...
Watch video: Pakistan gets exposed as fmr-foreign minister shields UN-designated LeT terrorist, says Hafiz Abdur Rauf is...
This company becomes world's first to hit USD 4 trillion market cap, not Apple, Microsoft, Google
Not Samay Raina, Bhuvam Bam, Kusha Kapila; this influencer is first and only Indian to feature on TIME 100 Creators list
BIG relief for Anil Ambani's Reliance Power subsidiary company, Delhi HC restrains...
Good news for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli fans; BCCI plans ODI series against Sri Lanka – Date INSIDE!
Khushi Kapoor burns the internet with her dance moves, fans say 'OMG, that's your thing': Watch viral video
Amitabh Bachchan starts prep for KBC 17, shuts down rumours of Salman Khan replacing him; see viral photos
US President Donald Trump supports bill imposing 500% tariff on India, China, blames them for helping Russia in...
Pakistan approves this whopping amount for restoration, conservation of Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor’s old homes
Delhi-NCR: Delhiites breathe sigh of relief as heavy rain lashes parts of city, check IMD forecast here
Delhi govt cancels Rs 60 lakh tender for CM Rekha Gupta's residence renovation due to...
Have you changed jobs? Transfer online PF balance to new employer's account using THESE steps...
Iran issues CHILLING threat to Donald Trump weeks after ceasefire with Israel, says, 'Might hit him in naval...'
Meet Yogesh Bhateja, celebrity fitness coach who made Kapil Sharma lose weight by 21-21-21 rule, has also worked with Sonu Sood, Kangana Ranaut, Tamannaah Bhatia
Why Ex-RBI chief Raghuram Rajan criticises ‘wealth tax’? Challenges this big claim of economist Thomas Pikati, suggests...
Watch: Isha Malviya reunites with ex-boyfriends Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, leaves them awkward on Laughter Chefs
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan director Santosh Singh on why Shanaya Kapoor will be biggest star kid: 'She had her setbacks, filmein bandh hui, but still..' | Exclusive
Ratan Tata’s aide Shantanu Naidu's BIG win, named ‘Social Impact Leader of 2025’ at...
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio or Elon Musk-owned Starlink, which will be first to launch satellite internet service in India?
Good news for Mukesh Ambani as this firm's shares rise after Donald Trump announced tariffs on...; company is...
India vs England 3rd Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 1 at Lord's? Check London weather forecast here
Meet Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress who saw two failed marriages, faced physical and mental harassment; not Shweta Tiwari; her name is...
After joining Goldman Sachs, how much former UK PM Rishi Sunak will earn? Know all about the investment company
Donald Trump THREATENS to bomb Moscow, Beijing in leaked audio recordings, says, 'I have...'
IND-W vs ENG-W 4th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India Women vs England Women live on TV and online?
Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa announce pregnancy after 3 years of marriage: 'Baby on the way'
Jofra Archer returns after 4 years as England announce playing XI for 3rd Test against India
BIG statement by former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as he says 'he should get a Nobel Peace Prize', here's why
Woman had miscarriage while watching this horror film; audiences fainted, vomitted inside theatres, still became blockbuster, earned Rs...
Why is IAF only air force to operate Jaguar? ALL about the fighter jet
Bad news for Byju Raveendran as US court holds him in contempt for...
Akash Deep heroics vs Prasidh Krishna's pace: Who makes way for Jasprit Bumrah in IND vs ENG 3rd Test at Lord's?
Both IAF pilots killed after Jaguar fighter crashed in Rajasthan, court of enquiry set up for investigation
'Ticking water bomb': Arunachal CM expresses BIG concern as China builds world's largest...; here's how it will affect India
IND-W vs ENG-W 4th T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, pitch report for India Women vs England Women
Indian Railways to launch 1,000 new trains by 2030, will launch India's first bullet train in..., Ashwini Vaishnaw details ambitious plans
BIG jolt to Elon Musk as this Islamic nation bans X's AI chatbot Grok due to...; not Pakistan, UAE or Saudi Arabia, it is...
Reliance Jio IPO: Mukesh Ambani delays launch of India's most anticipated stock due to...
LoP Rahul Gandhi claims Maharashtra polls were rigged in BJP's favour, says 'they want to repeat it in Bihar' but...
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar co-star Sara Arjun, 20, was India’s highest-paid child actress, her net worth is Rs...
'They're very well prepared but...': Amid nepotism debate, Kajol claims star kids now face pressure of...
'They are ODI players': PCB's no-nonsense verdict on Babar Azam, Mohammd Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi's T20I future
This child actor who starred with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Hema, Dharmendra, was brutally killed at 18 due to...; 3 men strangled him after his father...
Sam Altman's OpenAI hires top talents from Elon Musk's Tesla, xAI, Meta amid AI race; know their names, roles, more
Alia Bhatt's ex-assistant, arrested for cheating, also duped this actress's mother: 'She caused a great deal of financial loss'
Shubman Gill achieves career-best ICC Test ranking ahead of ahead of Lord's Test against England, India captain jumps to...
Meet man, who started out by earning Rs 700, survived by eating single bun everyday, later founded bakery business worth Rs..., he is...
THIS was deadliest bridge collapse in modern history, major incidents killing thousands of people...
RCB star bowler Yash Dayal issues FIRST statement against sexual exploitation charge, says 'borrowed lakhs...'
Avneet Kaur attends Wimbledon 2025 on same day as Virat Kohli, leaves internet speculating: 'Is it a coincidence?'
Who is Monika Kapoor? Woman extradited from US by CBI after 26 years, she is charged with…
How can Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya be saved from July 16 execution in Yemen? Know what family, government are doing
Do you know how idea of ATM machine was conceived? First ATM machine in India was set up at..., not Delhi, Kolkata, Bangaluru, Hyderabad
Meet 77 year old actress who played 2 roles with same actor, became his lover and mother; was married twice, her name is..., actor is...
Who is Gaurang Shah? Designer behind Smriti Irani aka Tulsi Virani’s iconic saree look in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Thi 2
Meet IAS Tripti Kalhans, DU grad who cleared UPSC exam in fifth attempt, secured AIR..., she is from...
How were 141 people killed in Morbi? Earlier incidents of bridge collapse in Gujarat
IAF's Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan's Churu, here's what we know so far
Big relief for air passengers soon, flight tickets during festivals may become cheap as DGCA plans to...
‘Rana Daggubati was supposed to die’: Vishnu Vishal breaks his silence on tiff with filmmaker Prabhu Solomon, says 'I never spoke to...'
Meet actress, sister-in-law of superstar, who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, quit acting at peak of career, became hairdresser, then...
CBSE Supplementary Admit Card 2025 for Class 10th, 12th released, here's step-by-step guide to download hall ticket
Who is Omkar Kavitake? Mumbai doctor who jumped off Atal Setu after brief phone call with mother
Good news for Indian travellers: Travel to these 17 countries with visas for application fees of Rs..., know details
Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar found dead in decomposed state at her Karachi home
Forget Panchayat, Gullak, THIS is India's best show, have only 39 episodes, has IMDb rating of 9.4, have you seen it?
Not Prabhas, Anushka Shetty reveals details about love proposal she got from..., shares 'he said I love you, I said...'
Ramayana cast fees revealed: Ranbir Kapoor to earn Rs 150 crore for two-part saga, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey are charging Rs...
UAE issues BIG clarification on lifetime Golden Visa at just Rs 23 lakh for 'certain nationalities', rejects reports...
Big tension for Pakistan, China, India to build advanced nuclear attack submarines, new master plan is called 'Project...'
Sangram Singh BREAKS SILENCE on divorce rumours with Payal Rohatgi: 'This is her decision and I...'
How much Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma paid to watch Wimbledon 2025 match? Check ticket prices here
WORLD
Trump accused the Brazilian government of unfair trade practices. He stated that the tariffs imposed by the US on goods imported from Brazil is "far less than what is needed to have a level playing field."
US President Donald Trump announced a 50 per cent tariff on imports from Brazil, starting August 1 and called the trial of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro a "witch hunt", adding that the "trial should not take place." In the letter written to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday (local time), Trump said he knew and worked with Bolsonaro and respected him greatly.
In the letter to President Lula, Trump wrote, "I knew and dealt with former President Jair Bolsonaro, and respected him greatly, as did most other Leaders of Countries. The way that Brazil has treated former President Bolsonaro, a Highly Respected Leader throughout the World during his Term, including by the United States, is an international disgrace. This Trial should not be taking place. It is a Witch Hunt that should end IMMEDIATELY!"
"Due in part to Brazil's insidious attacks on Free Elections, and the fundamental Free Speech Rights of Americans (as lately illustrated by the Brazilian Supreme Court, which has issued hundreds of SECRET and UNLAWFUL Censorship Orders to U.S. Social Media platforms, threatening them with Millions of Dollars in Fines and Eviction from the Brazilian Social Media market), starting on August 1, 2025, we will charge Brazil a Tariff of 50% on any and all Brazilian products sent into the United States, separate from all Sectoral Tariffs. Goods transshipped to evade this 50% Tariff will be subject to that higher Tariff," he added.
Trump accused the Brazilian government of unfair trade practices. He stated that the tariffs imposed by the US on goods imported from Brazil is "far less than what is needed to have a level playing field."
In the letter, Trump wrote, "In addition, we have had years to discuss our Trading Relationship with Brazil, and have concluded that we must move away from the longstanding, and very unfair trade relationship engendered by Brazil's Tariff, and Non-Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers. Our relationship has been, unfortunately, far from Reciprocal."
"Please understand that the 50% number is far less than what is needed to have the Level Playing Field we must have with your Country. And it is necessary to have this to rectify the grave injustices of the current regime. As you are aware, there will be no Tariff if Brazil, or companies within your Country, decide to build or manufacture product within the United States and, in fact, we will do everything possible to get approvals quickly, professionally, and routinely other words, in a matter of weeks," he added.
In the letter, Trump threatened to increase the tariff rate by the same amount if Brazil decided to raise their tariffs on importing American products. However, the US President indicated his willingness to reduce these tariffs if these countries revised their trade policies. Trump ordered
In the letter, he wrote, "Additionally, because of Brazil's continued attacks on the Digital Trade activities of American Companies, as well as other unfair Trading Practices, I am directing United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to immediately initiate a Section 301 Investigation of Brazil."
"If you wish to open your heretofore closed Trading Markets to the United States, and eliminate your Tariff, and Non-Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers, we will, perhaps, consider an adjustment to this letter. These Tariffs may be modified, upward or downward, depending on our relationship with your Country. You will never be disappointed with the United States of America," he added.
On Wednesday, Trump also announced a fresh round of tariffs on imports from seven nations - Sri Lanka, Algeria, Iraq, Libya, the Philippines, Moldova and Brunei. These tariffs will come into effect on August 1.
The White House has shared letters sent by Trump to leaders of these seven nations, which mentioned the tariffs they will face while exporting goods to the US.
According to the letters, the US will impose a 30 per cent tariff on goods imported from Sri Lanka, Iraq, Algeria and Libya. In the letters, Trump mentioned that Moldova will face a tariff of 25 per cent when exporting goods to the US. According to the letter, imports from Brunei will face a 25 per cent tariff while the Philippines will be facing 20 per cent.
In the letters, Trump threatened to increase the tariff rate by the same amount if the countries decided to raise their tariffs on importing American products.
On July 8, Trump announced that tariffs would come into effect on August 1, 2025, and must be paid without any extensions.
In a post shared on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump stated, "As per letters sent to various countries yesterday, in addition to letters that will be sent today, tomorrow, and for the next short period of time, TARIFFS WILL START BEING PAID ON AUGUST 1, 2025. There has been no change to this date, and there will be no change. In other words, all money will be due and payable starting AUGUST 1, 2025 - No extensions will be granted. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"
Earlier on Monday, Trump shared letters sent by his administration to 14 countries, informing them of the reciprocal tariffs that will take effect from August 1. He sent letters to leaders of Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Tunisia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Cambodia.
(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)