Donald Trump highlights record on global conflicts, outlines upcoming talks with Russia and Ukraine

Trump also outlined plans with Ukraine, saying, 'Tomorrow I will be meeting with (Ukrainian) President Zelenskyy and tell him about the call... The two of them have a terrible relationship...' He made the remarks while speaking from the Oval Office.

US President Donald Trump discussed his administration's approach to international diplomacy, his record on global conflicts, and upcoming meetings with world leaders, highlighting efforts to restart negotiations with Moscow.

On his record with international wars, Trump said, 'We have now done (resolved) 8 wars, and we will make this number 9...' His remarks framed his broader approach to global peace initiatives.

Turning to diplomatic engagements, he noted, 'In two weeks or so... Marco Rubio will be meeting with his counterpart Sergey Lavrov... It was a very productive phone call (with Russian President Putin). I will be meeting with him and we will make a determination.'

Trump also outlined plans with Ukraine, saying, 'Tomorrow I will be meeting with (Ukrainian) President Zelenskyy and tell him about the call... The two of them have a terrible relationship...' He made the remarks while speaking from the Oval Office.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump confirmed a productive telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a post on Truth Social, he wrote, 'I have just concluded my telephone conversation with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, and it was a very productive one.'

He added, 'President Putin congratulated me and the United States on the Great Accomplishment of Peace in the Middle East, something that, he said, has been dreamed of for centuries." Trump expressed optimism, noting, 'I actually believe that the Success in the Middle East will help in our negotiation in attaining an end to the War with Russia/Ukraine.'

Highlighting personal diplomacy, Trump noted Putin's appreciation for First Lady Melania Trump's work with children. "President Putin thanked the First Lady, Melania, for her involvement with children. He was very appreciative, and said that this will continue," he wrote.

Trade between the US and Russia was also discussed during the call. "We also spent a great deal of time talking about Trade between Russia and the United States when the War with Ukraine is over," Trump said, indicating post-conflict economic planning.

Outlining next steps, Trump wrote, "At the conclusion of the call, we agreed that there will be a meeting of our High Level Advisors, next week. The United States' initial meetings will be led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, together with various other people, to be designated. A meeting location is to be determined."

Trump also mentioned plans for a direct meeting with Putin, saying, "President Putin and I will then meet in an agreed upon location, Budapest, Hungary, to see if we can bring this 'inglorious' War, between Russia and Ukraine, to an end."

The US President confirmed that he would meet Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to discuss the call and other matters. "President Zelenskyy and I will be meeting tomorrow, in the Oval Office, where we will discuss my conversation with President Putin, and much more. I believe great progress was made with today's telephone conversation," Trump wrote.

The call comes ahead of Trump's scheduled meeting with Zelenskyy at the White House, highlighting US efforts to revive stalled negotiations with Moscow.

Over the weekend, Trump told Zelenskyy that he might give Russia an ultimatum: engage seriously in peace talks, or the US could provide Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles to strengthen its offensive against Russia. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, he said, "I might have to speak to Russia, to be honest with you, about Tomahawks. Do they want to have Tomahawks going in their direction? I don't think so. I think I might speak to Russia about that, in all fairness. I told that to President Zelenskyy, because Tomahawks are a new step of aggression."

As part of a strategic shift to revive negotiations after the Alaska summit between Trump and Putin failed to produce a peace agreement, the US has increased intelligence sharing with Ukraine, including targeting information deeper inside Russian territory, CNN reported.

Zelenskyy is expected to press Trump for additional long-range weapons capable of striking targets inside Russia when he meets the US President at the White House on Friday. Trump has indicated openness to the idea in recent days, reflecting a shift in his approach to the war since the Alaska summit, CNN noted.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)