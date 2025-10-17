Donald Trump highlights record on global conflicts, outlines upcoming talks with Russia and Ukraine

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Michigan small plane crash: 3 killed after aircraft crashes in Bath Township, video shows plane falling off from sky, fumes emerging from wooded area; watch

What is Test Twenty? Cricket's fourth format after Tests, ODIs, and T20Is

Govinda breaks his silence on accusations of being late on film sets: 'I've been defamed for...'

Who is Harcharan Singh Bhullar? IPS arrested after caught red handed taking bribe, CBI found piles of cash, luxury cars, 40 imported liquor bottles during raid; watch video

Good news for iPhone users: Apple set to roll out iOS 26.0.2 update, key features, eligible models and what to expect

Delhi-NCR pollution update: National Capital wakes up to 'poor' air quality for third consecutive day, IMD predicts...

Not Ben Stokes, THIS 1999-born player to lead England in 1st T20I vs New Zealand

After 'productive' phone call, Trump to meet Putin in Hungary to discuss war in Ukraine

Amid Hamas targeting Gaza civilians in new attacks, US President Donald Trump gives BIG warning: 'No choice,...kill..'

Manoj Bajpayee slams 'fake' video creator for unethical use of his personality ahead of Bihar election: 'Stop spreading such...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Michigan small plane crash: 3 killed after aircraft crashes in Bath Township, video shows plane falling off from sky, fumes emerging from wooded area; watch

Michigan small plane crash: 3 killed after aircraft crashes in Bath Township...

Govinda breaks his silence on accusations of being late on film sets: 'I've been defamed for...'

Govinda breaks his silence on accusations of being late on film sets: 'I've been

Who is Harcharan Singh Bhullar? IPS arrested after caught red handed taking bribe, CBI found piles of cash, luxury cars, 40 imported liquor bottles during raid; watch video

Who is Harcharan Singh Bhullar? IPS arrested after caught red handed taking...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump highlights record on global conflicts, outlines upcoming talks with Russia and Ukraine

Trump also outlined plans with Ukraine, saying, 'Tomorrow I will be meeting with (Ukrainian) President Zelenskyy and tell him about the call... The two of them have a terrible relationship...' He made the remarks while speaking from the Oval Office.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 06:45 AM IST

Donald Trump highlights record on global conflicts, outlines upcoming talks with Russia and Ukraine
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump discussed his administration's approach to international diplomacy, his record on global conflicts, and upcoming meetings with world leaders, highlighting efforts to restart negotiations with Moscow.

On his record with international wars, Trump said, 'We have now done (resolved) 8 wars, and we will make this number 9...' His remarks framed his broader approach to global peace initiatives.

Turning to diplomatic engagements, he noted, 'In two weeks or so... Marco Rubio will be meeting with his counterpart Sergey Lavrov... It was a very productive phone call (with Russian President Putin). I will be meeting with him and we will make a determination.'

Trump also outlined plans with Ukraine, saying, 'Tomorrow I will be meeting with (Ukrainian) President Zelenskyy and tell him about the call... The two of them have a terrible relationship...' He made the remarks while speaking from the Oval Office.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump confirmed a productive telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a post on Truth Social, he wrote, 'I have just concluded my telephone conversation with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, and it was a very productive one.'

He added, 'President Putin congratulated me and the United States on the Great Accomplishment of Peace in the Middle East, something that, he said, has been dreamed of for centuries." Trump expressed optimism, noting, 'I actually believe that the Success in the Middle East will help in our negotiation in attaining an end to the War with Russia/Ukraine.'

Highlighting personal diplomacy, Trump noted Putin's appreciation for First Lady Melania Trump's work with children. "President Putin thanked the First Lady, Melania, for her involvement with children. He was very appreciative, and said that this will continue," he wrote.

Trade between the US and Russia was also discussed during the call. "We also spent a great deal of time talking about Trade between Russia and the United States when the War with Ukraine is over," Trump said, indicating post-conflict economic planning.

Outlining next steps, Trump wrote, "At the conclusion of the call, we agreed that there will be a meeting of our High Level Advisors, next week. The United States' initial meetings will be led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, together with various other people, to be designated. A meeting location is to be determined."

Trump also mentioned plans for a direct meeting with Putin, saying, "President Putin and I will then meet in an agreed upon location, Budapest, Hungary, to see if we can bring this 'inglorious' War, between Russia and Ukraine, to an end."

The US President confirmed that he would meet Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to discuss the call and other matters. "President Zelenskyy and I will be meeting tomorrow, in the Oval Office, where we will discuss my conversation with President Putin, and much more. I believe great progress was made with today's telephone conversation," Trump wrote.

The call comes ahead of Trump's scheduled meeting with Zelenskyy at the White House, highlighting US efforts to revive stalled negotiations with Moscow.

Over the weekend, Trump told Zelenskyy that he might give Russia an ultimatum: engage seriously in peace talks, or the US could provide Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles to strengthen its offensive against Russia. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, he said, "I might have to speak to Russia, to be honest with you, about Tomahawks. Do they want to have Tomahawks going in their direction? I don't think so. I think I might speak to Russia about that, in all fairness. I told that to President Zelenskyy, because Tomahawks are a new step of aggression."

As part of a strategic shift to revive negotiations after the Alaska summit between Trump and Putin failed to produce a peace agreement, the US has increased intelligence sharing with Ukraine, including targeting information deeper inside Russian territory, CNN reported.

Zelenskyy is expected to press Trump for additional long-range weapons capable of striking targets inside Russia when he meets the US President at the White House on Friday. Trump has indicated openness to the idea in recent days, reflecting a shift in his approach to the war since the Alaska summit, CNN noted. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Zubeen Garg death: Assam CM Sarma condemns Baksa jail violence, says, 'Political parties trying to...'
Zubeen Garg death: Assam CM Sarma condemns Baksa jail violence
Entire Gujarat Cabinet, except CM Bhupendra Patel, resigns ahead of...
Entire Gujarat Cabinet, except CM Bhupendra Patel, resigns
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to play last time on Australian soil? Pat Cummins' BIG statement ahead of India vs Australia ODI series
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to play last time on Australian soil? Cummins says...
Nepal holds candlelight vigil for Bipin Joshi, student killed in Hamas captivity during Gaza war
Nepal holds candlelight vigil for Bipin Joshi, student killed in Gaza
Watch: Security breach on Babar Azam’s birthday, fan attempts to enter Pakistan dressing room at Gaddafi stadium
Watch: Security breach on Babar Azam’s birthday, fan attempts to enter Pakistan
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE