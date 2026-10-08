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Donald Trump has not decided on fresh strikes on Iran but Pentagon told to prepare: Report

US President Donald Trump has not made final decision on resuming strikes against Iran but Pentagon has been told to prepare for possible fresh combat operations, Axios reported.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 08, 2026, 08:17 AM IST

Donald Trump has not decided on fresh strikes on Iran but Pentagon told to prepare: Report
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US President Donald Trump has not made a final decision on resuming major combat operations against Iran, but the Pentagon has been instructed to prepare for possible fresh strikes, Axios reported citing US officials.

According to the report, the Pentagon instructed US Central Command (US CENTCOM) several days ago to conclude preparations for resuming major combat operations in Iran. The directive did not set a specific date for launching strikes.

US and Israeli officials told Axios that renewed combat operations could take place before the US midterm elections, scheduled for November 3, and possibly ahead of Israeli elections, which are expected a week earlier.

If major combat operations resume, they are expected to include extensive strikes on Iranian energy, infrastructure, and nuclear targets, Axios reported.

“The Department's job is to develop and present military options to the President,” a Pentagon official told Axios.

A White House official said Trump has all options available at any time.

“The U.S. is in a very strong position with control of the Strait of Hormuz and the Iranian economy collapsing. Iran has been decimated, and things will go one of two ways: the easy way or the hard way,” the official said. “President Trump holds all the cards and will do whatever is best for the United States.”

Axios also mentioned The Atlantic's report that Trump is weighing a strike on Iran before the US midterm elections.

Camp David meeting

Axios reported that Trump's national security team met at Camp David on Friday for several hours to discuss the war and other issues. An Israeli official said part of the meeting focused on a possible resumption of major combat operations in Iran.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said after the meeting that it focused on “long-term” foreign policy planning.

Negotiations between the US and Iran have made no progress, according to Axios. Qatari mediators are still waiting for an Iranian response to a US counterproposal that included demands for nuclear concessions.

“The discussion about possible resumption of major combat operations in Iran has increased. The chances of it happening before the elections is not high but we don't rule it out. After the midterms the chances of it happening increase significantly,” a second Israeli official told Axios.

Trump on Wednesday spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, marking their second call in a few days. A US official said they spoke about “remembrance and respect for the victims of the October 7 massacre”.

If major combat operations resume, they are likely to involve the US and Israel working in tandem, with the Israeli military participating, according to the report.

Trump on Iran war

While departing Washington for a Republican campaign rally in San Antonio on Wednesday, Trump said the US had taken away Iran’s nuclear power.

“It is a war from the standpoint of what we have to do. We have to get rid of the nuclear weapons for Iran. We have taken away their nuclear power. If they had nuclear power, you would have had problems like you have never had before,” Trump told reporters.

“Their whole country right now is wiped out. It will be over very quickly, and when it does, oil prices will come tumbling down,” he added.

Trump claims control of Strait of Hormuz

Trump on Tuesday reiterated his claims about US control over maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, saying the waterway “belongs to the United States Navy and the United States”.

Speaking at Sparrows Point in Maryland, where he announced the construction of a new shipyard, Trump said, “Nobody's ever seen a blockade like that, with no ships—zero—getting in.”

“Every once in a while, they'll do a run, and they'll either hit the cabin—if it's got oil, they'll hit the cabin, or they'll hit the rudder. If it doesn't have oil, we just sink the ship,” he said.

“In other words, the Hormuz Strait belongs to the United States Navy and the United States of America. That's where it belongs, and that's where it is right now,” Trump said.

He also claimed that Iran's military had been severely weakened, saying, “They have no military. It's shot; the whole place is shot.”

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