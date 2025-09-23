Donald Trump's H-1B visa fee hike: Professionals in THIS field may be exempt from new order

At the weekend, Trump delivered a major shock to foreign students and even those already settled in the US by announcing a steep USD 100,000 fee for H-1B visas, which are widely used by technology companies to hire talent from abroad. Read on to know more on this.

The US White House on Monday said that doctors may be exempt from President Donald Trump's crackdown on the H-1B visa for highly-skilled foreign workers. At the weekend, Trump delivered a major shock to foreign students and even those already settled in the US by announcing a steep USD 100,000 fee for H-1B visas, which are widely used by technology companies to hire talent from abroad. After the move sparked confusion, US officials clarified the order only applies to fresh applicants, not existing holders or renewals.

What did White House say on the visa order?

A White House spokesperson told Bloomberg News there may be some exemptions to Trump's visa order. "The Proclamation allows for potential exemptions, which can include physicians and medical residents," spokesperson Taylor Rogers said. After the order was announced, doctors raised alarm about how the massive visa fee could choke the pipeline of international medical graduates. The visa order "risks shutting off the pipeline of highly-trained physicians that patients depend on, especially in rural and underserved communities," said Bobby Mukkamala, the Indian-origin president of American Medical Association.

How significant is H-1B in US' medical fraternity?

Healthcare employers across the US rely a great deal on H-1B visas, sponsoring medical residents and other physicians. Paying up the new fees could add millions of dollars to labour costs at large medical systems. Indians looking to move to the US are naturally frantic about the order as India is a major source of doctors and nurses for America. In fact, over 20 percent of immigrant doctors in the US are from India, according to data from finance services provider Remitly.

What is Trump's new H-1B visa fee order?

Trump has signed an order to drastically increase the fee for H-1B visa applications to be paid by employers to USD 100,000 (more than Rs 88 lakh as of today). The H-1B visa, which is quite popular among Indians, allows companies to hire foreign professionals. Applicants under the programme are typically hired for high-skill jobs, especially in the tech sector.