Trump's H-1B visa fee hike: India issues emergency assistance number for its citizens
Delhi airport issues advisory after massive cyberattack hits Europe flights: 'Passengers are advised to...'
Pakistani leader makes BIG claim on Balochistan: 'Govt involved in forcefully...'
SL vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh begin Super 4 campaign with a win, beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in tense finish
RJD-Congress seat sharing finalised for upcoming Bihar elections? Tejashwi Yadav issues BIG statement, claims 'vote chori...'
Soldier’s heartfelt tribute to Zubeen Garg strikes emotional chord online: 'He must be pround'
Donald Trump US H-1B visa hike: Not UK, Canada, Germany, THESE countries emerge as better alternatives for Indians to work abroad in 2025
Zubeen Garg death: CID probe ordered into Ya Ali singer's sudden demise, autopsy completed in Singapore
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan slams Gaurav Khanna for playing safe, says 'aapka poora hafta mimicry aur dance mein...'
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah In, Arshdeep Singh Out? India’s probable playing XI for Super 4 clash vs Pakistan
WORLD
A senior US official clarified that the new fee targets fresh H-1B visa applicants, not existing holders or renewals. As per the official, individuals currently holding H-1B visas, including those visiting India or abroad, don't need to rush back to the US. Read on to know more on this.
The Indian embassy in the US on Saturday issued an emergency assistance number for Indian nationals seeking support after President Donald Trump signed an order imposing a massive annual fee of USD 100,000 on H-1B visa applications. "Indian nationals seeking emergency assistance may call cell number +1-202-550-9931 (and WhatsApp). This number should be used only by Indian nationals seeking immediate emergency assistance and not for routine consular queries," the Indian embassy in the US said in a post on X.
With 71 to 72 percent of H-1B visas going to Indians, the move has sparked concerns about its effects on Indian tech professionals and remittances. A senior US administration official clarified that the annual fee targets new H-1B visa petitions, not existing holders or renewals. As per the official, individuals currently holding H-1B visas, including those visiting India or abroad, don't need to rush back to the US before Sunday or pay the steep USD 100,000 fee. "Those who are visiting or leaving the country, or visiting India, don't need to rush back before Sunday or pay the USD 100,000 fee," the official told news agency ANI.
The Indian government has advised all its missions/posts to extend all possible help to Indian nationals who are traveling back to the US in the next 24 hours or so. The government said that the full implications of the US decision to impose a USD 100,000 annual fee on H-1B visa applications are being studied by all concerned, including the Indian industry, and that the measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused for families. In a statement regarding restrictions to the H1B visa programme, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said industry in both India and the US has a stake in innovation and creativity and can be expected to consult on the best path forward. "The Government has seen reports related to the proposed restrictions on the US H1B visa program. The full implications of the measure are being studied by all concerned, including by Indian industry, which has already put out an initial analysis clarifying some perceptions related to the H1B program," the statement read.
(With inputs from news agency ANI).