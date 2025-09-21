Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Solar eclipse 2025 today: Check Surya Grahan timings, when and where to watch; do's and don'ts

Donald Trump H-1B visa hike of USD 100000 kicks in from today: Here are the 5 key facts you need to know

Mohanlal wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Superstar thanks PM Narendra Modi in heartfelt note, dedicates honour to ‘everyone who walked with...’

White House issues BIG statement on President Donald Trump’s $100000 fee on H-1B visas, says, 'abuse of...'

Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains to be kept at Sarusajai Stadium for public homage, Assam CM ensures grand farewell

Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains reach Delhi, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pays emotional tribute

Donald Trump launches gold card sales amid US H-1B visa restrictions: What do his gold, platinum, and corporate cards offer?

US official issues BIG clarification on new USD 100,000 H-1B rules, says, 'Visa fee applies only to...'

'Totally different place than last year': Donald Trump on Washington crime crackdown

Israel launches major attack on Gaza: More than 100 terrorist targets destroyed

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Solar eclipse 2025 today: Check Surya Grahan timings, when and where to watch; do's and don'ts

Solar eclipse 2025 today: Check Surya Grahan timings, when and where to watch; d

Mohanlal wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Superstar thanks PM Narendra Modi in heartfelt note, dedicates honour to ‘everyone who walked with...’

Mohanlal wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Superstar thanks PM Narendra Modi

'Totally different place than last year': Donald Trump on Washington crime crackdown

'Totally different place than last year': Trump on Washington crime crackdown

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump H-1B visa hike of USD 100000 kicks in from today: Here are the 5 key facts you need to know

Donald Trump's for H-1B visas application fees of a staggering USD 100,000 kicks in from today (Septmeber 21, Sunday). Here are the 5 key facts you need to know.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 08:16 AM IST

Donald Trump H-1B visa hike of USD 100000 kicks in from today: Here are the 5 key facts you need to know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Donald Trump's for H-1B visas application fees of a staggering $100,000 kicks in from today (Septmeber 21, Sunday). US President signed the proclamation ‘Restriction on entry of certain nonimmigrant workers', citing that this action is taken to ensure that only 'highly skilled' workers from other countries are being brought in by companies in US, and to ensure that more jobs can be created for Americans. 

    The H-1B is a non-immigrant visa, which is very popular among Indians. This visa which allows US-based companies to hire and employ foreign workers for speciality jobs like science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM), and IT. It is valid for three years and can be renewed for another three years.

    Here are the 5 key things to know about H-1B visa fee hike

    1. Effective from: The $100,000 H-1B visa fee will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on September 21. It is set to expire after one year, and will have to be renewed again.
    2. Exemptions: H-1B visa applications hike of $100,000 fee, will only apply to the new applicants and not to the petitions submitted prior to September 21, as clarified by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). USCIS wrote on X, 'President Trump’s new H-1B visa requirement applies only to NEW, prospective petitions that have not yet been filed. Petitions submitted prior to September 21, 2025 are not affected.'
    3. One-time fee: US Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that this is not annual fee. She wrote on X, 'This is NOT an annual fee. It’s a one-time fee that applies only to the petition. Those who already hold H-1B visas and are currently outside of the country right now will NOT be charged $100,000 to re-enter.'
    4. Entry of H-1B visa holders in USWhite House clarified that 'H-1B visa holders can leave and re-enter the country to the same extent as they normally would; whatever ability they have to do that is not impacted by yesterday’s proclamation. This applies only to new visas, not renewals, and not current visa holders. It will first apply in the next upcoming lottery cycle.'
    5. Emergency number: The Indian embassy in the US on Saturday has issued an emergency assistance number for its citizens. 'Indian nationals seeking emergency assistance may call cell number 1-202-550-9931 (and WhatsApp). This number should be used only by Indian nationals seeking immediate emergency assistance and not for routine consular queries,' The Indian Embassy in the US said in a post on X.

    ALSO READ: Donald Trump launches gold card sales amid US H-1B visa restrictions: What do his gold, platinum, and corporate cards offer?

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    This actor, who worked in Siddharth Anand's Fighter, is set to join Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone's King
    This actor, who worked in Siddharth Anand's Fighter, is set to join SRK's King
    Meteor or Re-Entry of a Space Vehicle?: Rare fiery streaks over Delhi-NCR sky leaves residents guessing, stunned netizens go wild with quirky speculations
    Meteor or Re-Entry of a Space Vehicle?: Rare fiery streaks over Delhi-NCR sky le
    Your tongue gives signs of heart failure: Here's what its changing colour reveals about your heart health
    Your tongue gives signs of heart failure: Here's what its changing colour...
    EX-Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli slams India, refers to China treaty, writes on Facebook...
    EX-Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli slams India, refers to China treaty, writes on Faceboo
    Which nation has biggest gold reserves in 2025? Where does India stand?
    Which nation has biggest gold reserves in 2025? Where does India stand?
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
    Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
    Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
    Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
    Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
    Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
    Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
    Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
    From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
    A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE