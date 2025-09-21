Donald Trump H-1B visa hike of USD 100000 kicks in from today: Here are the 5 key facts you need to know

Donald Trump's for H-1B visas application fees of a staggering USD 100,000 kicks in from today (Septmeber 21, Sunday). Here are the 5 key facts you need to know.

Donald Trump's for H-1B visas application fees of a staggering $100,000 kicks in from today (Septmeber 21, Sunday). US President signed the proclamation ‘Restriction on entry of certain nonimmigrant workers', citing that this action is taken to ensure that only 'highly skilled' workers from other countries are being brought in by companies in US, and to ensure that more jobs can be created for Americans.

The H-1B is a non-immigrant visa, which is very popular among Indians. This visa which allows US-based companies to hire and employ foreign workers for speciality jobs like science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM), and IT. It is valid for three years and can be renewed for another three years.

Here are the 5 key things to know about H-1B visa fee hike

Effective from: The $100,000 H-1B visa fee will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on September 21. It is set to expire after one year, and will have to be renewed again. Exemptions : H-1B visa applications hike of $100,000 fee, will only apply to the new applicants and not to the petitions submitted prior to September 21, as clarified by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). USCIS wrote on X, 'President Trump’s new H-1B visa requirement applies only to NEW, prospective petitions that have not yet been filed. Petitions submitted prior to September 21, 2025 are not affected.' One-time fee : US Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that this is not annual fee. She wrote on X, 'This is NOT an annual fee. It’s a one-time fee that applies only to the petition. Those who already hold H-1B visas and are currently outside of the country right now will NOT be charged $100,000 to re-enter.' Entry of H-1B visa holders in US : White House c larified that 'H-1B visa holders can leave and re-enter the country to the same extent as they normally would; whatever ability they have to do that is not impacted by yesterday’s proclamation. This applies only to new visas, not renewals, and not current visa holders. It will first apply in the next upcoming lottery cycle.' Emergency number: The Indian embassy in the US on Saturday has issued an emergency assistance number for its citizens. 'Indian nationals seeking emergency assistance may call cell number 1-202-550-9931 (and WhatsApp). This number should be used only by Indian nationals seeking immediate emergency assistance and not for routine consular queries,' The Indian Embassy in the US said in a post on X.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump launches gold card sales amid US H-1B visa restrictions: What do his gold, platinum, and corporate cards offer?