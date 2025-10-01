Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Donald Trump gives Hamas three or four days to respond to Gaza peace plan, says, ‘Going to be very sad end’

President Trump emphasised the urgency of the plan, saying, 'We want the hostages back immediately, and we want some good behaviour... You don't get simpler... We've signed every country in the Middle East. This is like an impossible thing that has never been done before. This is more than Gaza.'

ANI

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 08:24 AM IST

Donald Trump gives Hamas three or four days to respond to Gaza peace plan, says, ‘Going to be very sad end’
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said that Hamas has "about three or four days" to respond to the Gaza peace plan. Speaking to reporters, he said, "All of the Arab countries are signed up. The Muslim countries are all signed up. Israel is all signed up. We're just waiting for Hamas, and Hamas is either going to be doing it or not, and if it's not, it's going to be a very sad end."

President Trump emphasised the urgency of the plan, saying, "We want the hostages back immediately, and we want some good behaviour... You don't get simpler... We've signed every country in the Middle East. This is like an impossible thing that has never been done before. This is more than Gaza."

The remarks came after the announcement of a comprehensive initiative to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The plan has received backing from Israel, Arab nations, and other Muslim countries in the region.

Earlier during the announcement of the Gaza peace plan, Trump had said that the Gaza peace proposal, "if accepted by Hamas," means the "immediate end of the war itself", remarks made during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"If accepted by Hamas, this proposal calls for the release of all remaining hostages immediately, in 72 hours... It means the immediate end to the war itself, not just Gaza... Arab and Muslim countries have committed in writing to demilitarise Gaza, decommission the military capabilities of Hamas and all other terror organisations immediately... destroy all terror infrastructure, including the tunnels, weapons, and production facilities. They have a lot of production facilities that we're destroying..."

On being asked what he would do if Hamas rejects the deal, to which POTUS noted that he will let them go as they have already paid a big price for thier act on October 7, and added that this Hamas group is "a whole new group", claiming that Hamas leadership has been killed three different times.

" I will let them go and do what they have to do. They can do it pretty easily. I would let them go and do what they have to do. You know, we've killed about 25,000 Hamas. So certainly they paid a big price for October 7. And this is a whole new group.

You know, they come in and they come in and keep coming. But this is a whole different group, and their leadership has been killed three different times. So they paid a big price, " Trump said.

Trump further assured that there is going to be "actual peace in the Middle East."

"We hope that they're [Hamas] going to have a nice, calm life. Maybe it won't happen, but if it does, it will be one of the greatest things ever to happen. We'll have actual peace in the Middle East", he added. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

