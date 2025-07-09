Donald Trump gives BIG warning to BRICS nations, including India, says, 'Dollar is king', threatens to impose 10% tariffs if...

US President Donald Trump has threatened BRICS nations including India, to impose a 10% tariff on them.

US President Donald Trump has threatened BRICS nations including India, to impose a 10% tariff on them, if they try to seek an alternative to the US dollar. He said that BRICS nations are 'playing games' to 'degenerate' or 'destroy' the US dollar, and undermine its status as the world's reserve currency. He said that losing the dollar standard would be like losing a world war.

Donald Trump said, “They (India) have to pay 10 per cent if they are in BRICS, because BRICS was set up to hurt us, to degenerate our dollar, to take it off as a standard. That is okay if they want to play their game, I can play their game too. So anybody that is in BRICS is getting a 10 per cent charge. If they (India), they’re gonna have to pay a 10 per cent tariff."

BRICS nations have proposed to introduce a new international reserve currency for global trade, an alternative to the US Dollar. However, Trump has said that if any country tries to harm the dollar “are gonna have to pay a big price." He added, “I don’t think any of them are willing to pay that price.”

Donald Trump declared, "The dollar is king. We’re gonna keep it that way."

Donald Trump on BRICS

Donald Trump believes that BRICS, that included Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa but has now grown to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia, is no longer a serious threat to US Dollar as the group has "mostly broken up", and are only trying to weaken the US dollar so that another country’s currency could become the global standard.

Donald Trump's statement comes amid Chinese president Xi JinPing's absence from latest 17th BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, attended by PM Modi and Russian president Vladimir Putin (Virtually). He said, “I thought BRICS was, and I said it a year ago, that it largely broke up, but a couple of them are still hanging around.”

Calls President Joe Biden as 'Stupid President'

On threat to the US Dollar, Donald Trump criticized former president Joe Biden and said, “If you have a smart president, you’ll never lose the standard. If you have a stupid president like the last one, you would lose it."

August 1 Deadline

Donald Trump has declared on his Truth social, that the US has sent August 1 tariff deadline to its trading partner, and this date is final and no extensions will be granted. Trump has imposed 25% tariffs on imports from Japan and South Korea, as well as 12 other countries, effective from August 1.

He posted on his Truth Social, “As per letters sent to various countries yesterday, in addition to letters that will be sent today, tomorrow, and for the next short period of time, TARIFFS WILL START BEING PAID ON AUGUST 1, 2025. There has been no change to this date, and there will be no change. In other words, all money will be due and payable starting AUGUST 1, 2025 – No extensions will be granted. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”