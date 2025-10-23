Donald Trump gives BIG warning over West Bank annexation to Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel would lose...

US President Donald Trump has given Israel a straight and simple warning, saying that the country would lose “all support" from the United States if it moves foreword to annex the West Bank, after White House officials strongly criticised a proposed Knesset vote on the issue.

US President Donald Trump has given Israel a straight and simple warning, saying that the country would lose “all support" from the United States if it moves foreword to annex the West Bank, after White House officials strongly criticised a proposed Knesset vote on the issue, and said that it goes against Trump’s peace plan for Gaza.

Trump has repeatedly said that Israel will not annex the West Bank. In an interview published by Time magazine on Thursday, based on a conversation on October 15, he said he had given assurances to Arab countries that the United States would withdraw support if Israel attempted annexation. "It won't happen because I gave my word to the Arab countries. And you can't do that now. We've had great Arab support. It won't happen because I gave my word to the Arab countries. It will not happen. Israel would lose all of its support from the United States if that happened," Trump said.

In the interview, Trump also said that he had made Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stop the war in Gaza, which otherwise would have continued “for years” . He also stated that he believed Israel and Saudi Arabia would improve ties by the end of the year. The US has time and again warned that any singular annexation of the West Bank would cross a “red line." He had already ruled out annexation last month, stating, "I'm not allowing Israel to annex the West Bank. There's been enough. It's time to stop now."

Israel's Prime Minister's Office said on Thursday that the Knesset vote on annexing the West Bank was a "deliberate political provocation" by the opposition to "sow discord" during US Vice President JD Vance's visit to Israel. The statement said that the "two bills were sponsored" by opposition members of the Knesset.

US Vice President JD Vance, speaking to reporters at Tel Aviv's airport before leaving Israel, called the Knesset vote a "very stupid political stunt" and said he personally took it as an insult. "The policy of the Trump administration is that the West Bank will not be annexed by Israel," he said.